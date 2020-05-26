Lockdown 4: HP PAT 2020 And HP LEET 2020 Exams Postponed Till Further Notice

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose HP PAT 2020 and HP LEET 2020 postponed

Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board (HPTSB) has announced that both Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT 2020) and Himachal Pradesh Lateral Entry Entrance Test (HP LEET 2020) have been postponed till further notice due to COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Earlier, HP PAT 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on May 17 and HP LEET 2020 was to be held on May 24. The official notification says that no decision has been taken yet on the new exam dates of HP LEET 2020 and HP PAT 2020.

All information regarding the exam dates, application date and other related information will be communicated through the official website and other media.

HP PAT is a pen and paper-based exam conducted for admission into diploma engineering courses offered in various government and private institutes in Himachal Pradesh.

HP LEET is also held in offline mode. It is conducted for admission to the second year of diploma courses in government and private colleges of Himachal Pradesh. It provides direct entry into the second year of the three year diploma course.

All educational institutions were closed under government orders to contain the COVID-9 outbreak in mid-March. All classes were suspended and the examinations were postponed due to lockdown. The examinations across the state including Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET, Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Examination (JK CET) and Polytechnic Entrance Examination (JKPET), Common Entrance Examination (CET) and Polytechnic Entrance Examination (PET) among many others were cancelled and postponed till further notice.