  • Home
  • Education
  • Lockdown 4: HP PAT 2020 And HP LEET 2020 Exams Postponed Till Further Notice

Lockdown 4: HP PAT 2020 And HP LEET 2020 Exams Postponed Till Further Notice

The HP PAT 2020 and HP LEET 2020 exams were scheduled to be held in May but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 26, 2020 3:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Only 10 Girls Out Of 41 Students In Top 10
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced; Result Highlights
Himanshu Raj Tops Bihar Board Class 10 Exam
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Live Update
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced: Direct Links To Check Your BSEB Results Here
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: ‘Technically Best Result, Only 4 Pending’, Says BSEB
Lockdown 4: HP PAT 2020 And HP LEET 2020 Exams Postponed Till Further Notice
HP PAT 2020 and HP LEET 2020 postponed
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board (HPTSB) has announced that both Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT 2020) and Himachal Pradesh Lateral Entry Entrance Test (HP LEET 2020) have been postponed till further notice due to COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Earlier, HP PAT 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on May 17 and HP LEET 2020 was to be held on May 24. The official notification says that no decision has been taken yet on the new exam dates of HP LEET 2020 and HP PAT 2020.

All information regarding the exam dates, application date and other related information will be communicated through the official website and other media.

HP PAT is a pen and paper-based exam conducted for admission into diploma engineering courses offered in various government and private institutes in Himachal Pradesh.

HP LEET is also held in offline mode. It is conducted for admission to the second year of diploma courses in government and private colleges of Himachal Pradesh. It provides direct entry into the second year of the three year diploma course.

All educational institutions were closed under government orders to contain the COVID-9 outbreak in mid-March. All classes were suspended and the examinations were postponed due to lockdown. The examinations across the state including Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET, Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Examination (JK CET) and Polytechnic Entrance Examination (JKPET), Common Entrance Examination (CET) and Polytechnic Entrance Examination (PET) among many others were cancelled and postponed till further notice.

Click here for more Education News
Private Colleges in Himachal Pradesh covid pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Odisha to Analyse People’s Movement Patterns To Track COVID-19, Partners With IIT Tirupati And Facebook
Odisha to Analyse People’s Movement Patterns To Track COVID-19, Partners With IIT Tirupati And Facebook
Students Vote Against Delhi University’s Open Book Examination Plans
Students Vote Against Delhi University’s Open Book Examination Plans
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Only 10 Girls Out Of 41 Students In Top 10
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Only 10 Girls Out Of 41 Students In Top 10
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced; Result Highlights
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Announced; Result Highlights
Himanshu Raj Tops Bihar Board Class 10 Exam
Himanshu Raj Tops Bihar Board Class 10 Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................