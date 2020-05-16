Lockdown 3: JK govt promotes e-learning under Samagra Shiksha to facilitate students during lockdown

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose JK govt promotes e-learning

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a slew of measures under its Samagra Shiksha programme to facilitate students with complete access to education.

In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, the government has undertaken technological interventions and other feasible means to ensure continuity of education for students in the region.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all educational institutes have been closed and the government initiated the process of online or virtual classes, an official spokesman told Press Trust of India: "In order to maintain the continuity of education delivery to students several steps are being taken," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Government has distributed laptops among resource rooms and braille tactile readers to the visually impaired, the spokesman said. The government has also started a career portal for students. "2500 tabs were distributed among students during the lockdown period," he told PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed restriction to 4G internet services, citing militancy and security issues in the state. Currently, the internet operates with low speed 2G services which hinders online education and access to study material available on web.

The Supreme Court has recently appointed a special committee under the Union Home Secretary to “immediately” determine the necessity of continuing the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The country has been under a lockdown since March 25, which has impacted education of students in Jammu and Kashmir as they remain confined to their homes without access to online education.

With PTI inputs.