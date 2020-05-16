  • Home
  • Education
  • Lockdown 3: JK govt promotes e-learning under Samagra Shiksha to facilitate students during lockdown

Lockdown 3: JK govt promotes e-learning under Samagra Shiksha to facilitate students during lockdown

Jammu and Kashmir government distribute laptops and tablets to students to facilitate education during lockdown.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 16, 2020 9:01 am IST | Source: Agencies

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
DU Professors Write To President Against University’s Open Book Online Exam Decision
Orissa HC Orders BSE To Ensure Lodging, Food For Long Distance Evaluators
COVID-19: Top Announcements For Education This Week
Lockdown 3: JK govt promotes e-learning under Samagra Shiksha to facilitate students during lockdown
JK govt promotes e-learning
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a slew of measures under its Samagra Shiksha programme to facilitate students with complete access to education.

In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, the government has undertaken technological interventions and other feasible means to ensure continuity of education for students in the region.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all educational institutes have been closed and the government initiated the process of online or virtual classes, an official spokesman told Press Trust of India: "In order to maintain the continuity of education delivery to students several steps are being taken," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Government has distributed laptops among resource rooms and braille tactile readers to the visually impaired, the spokesman said. The government has also started a career portal for students. "2500 tabs were distributed among students during the lockdown period," he told PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed restriction to 4G internet services, citing militancy and security issues in the state. Currently, the internet operates with low speed 2G services which hinders online education and access to study material available on web.

The Supreme Court has recently appointed a special committee under the Union Home Secretary to “immediately” determine the necessity of continuing the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The country has been under a lockdown since March 25, which has impacted education of students in Jammu and Kashmir as they remain confined to their homes without access to online education.

With PTI inputs.

Click here for more Education News

TeamCareers360

Jammu and Kahmir covid pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
.......................... Advertisement ..........................