Lockdown 3: Flight from Bangladesh Carrying 169 Medical Students Heads Back to India

Flight from Bangladesh brings medical students back to India

A special Air India flight carrying 169 Indian medical students stranded in Dhaka, Bangladesh left at 11 am on May 12 and reached Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir at 1:45 pm.

This is the fourth evacuation flight from Bangladesh under India's “Vande Bharat Mission”.

All the passengers were left stranded in Bangladesh amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuing lockdowns and suspension of commercial flights to curb the spread of coronavirus, DD News reported.

Earlier, on May 11, the third evacuation flight left for Mumbai from Dhaka. The flight carried 104 Indian citizens who were stranded in the neighbouring country.

On May 8 and 9, two other flights evacuated Indian nationals from Bangladesh to India.

The first evacuation flight on May 8, transported 168 medical students to Srinagar. On May 9, the second flight carried 129 Indian nationals to Delhi.

India started the “Vande Bharat Mission” on May 7 to repatriate its nationals stranded in countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Germany, Spain, Thailand. The focus of the mission is on countries with higher concentrations of Indian student population.

India had suspended commercial flights on March 22 and had effectively locked its border to contain COVID-19 outbreak. The country is currently under lockdown till May 17.