  • Home
  • Education
  • Local Authorities To Decide On Reopening Maharastra Schools: Minister

Local Authorities To Decide On Reopening Maharastra Schools: Minister

The local authorities in Maharashtra will take a decision on reopening schools in their respective areas after assessing the coronavirus situation there, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 20, 2020 3:17 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Mumbai: Schools To Remain Closed Till December 31, Says BMC
Gujarat Postpones Reopening Of Schools Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
Odisha Government Plans Admission In Three New Medical Colleges Next Year
Delhi Government School Teachers To Be Part Of Teams Conducting COVID-19 Survey
World Children’s Day: Student Takes Over Assam Chief Minister’s Twitter
RTE Envisages Quality Education; Teachers Must Be Best, Meritorious: Supreme Court
Local Authorities To Decide On Reopening Maharastra Schools: Minister
Local Authorities To Decide On Reopening Maharastra Schools: Minister
New Delhi:

The local authorities in Maharashtra will take a decision on reopening schools in their respective areas after assessing the coronavirus situation there, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced that Classes 9 to 12 of schools in the state will reopen from November 23, the minister told reporters.

Also Read || Mumbai: Schools To Remain Closed Till December 31, Says BMC

"However, local officials, such as municipal commissioner, district collector, block development officer in Zilla Parishads and education officer, will have to discuss the situation in their respective areas and reopen the schools accordingly," Ms Gaikwad said.

"They are expected to consider the current coronavirus situation and the health of the students as well as the teaching staff," she said.

"Even if the schools do not reopen, the students can still attend the online classes and learn. I have given necessary instructions to the officials concerned," the minister added.

Maharashtra reported a single-day rise of 5,535 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which took its overall tally to 17,63,055, while the death of 154 patients pushed the fatality count to 46,356.

Click here for more Education News
maharashtra Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI CA Exam January 2021: Cycle 2 Dates Released At Icai.org
ICAI CA Exam January 2021: Cycle 2 Dates Released At Icai.org
ICAI CA Exam Cycle II From January 21 Onwards
ICAI CA Exam Cycle II From January 21 Onwards
DU Admission 2020: Check Vacant Seats After 5th Cut-Off List
DU Admission 2020: Check Vacant Seats After 5th Cut-Off List
Mumbai: Schools To Remain Closed Till December 31, Says BMC
Mumbai: Schools To Remain Closed Till December 31, Says BMC
NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Registrations From Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Registrations From Today At Mcc.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................