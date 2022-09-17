  • Home
Following closure of schools for students studying from classes 1 to 8 after a rise in flu-like illness among children, the Puducherry government on Saturday announced that classes will also be closed for LKG and UKG.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 17, 2022 8:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

LKG, UKG Classes Too Shut In Puducherry Following Increase In 'Flu' Cases
UKG, LKG and Classes from 1 to 8 will be closed in Puducherry till September 25
Puducherry:

Following closure of schools for students studying from classes 1 to 8 after a rise in flu-like illness among children, the Puducherry Government on Saturday announced that classes will also be closed for LKG and UKG. The Health Department of Puducherry has opened dedicated clinics in all hospitals and primary health centres to treat children for flu like fever cases.

A spokesperson of the Health Department had told PTI on Friday that in view of the 'sharp rise' in number of children turning up for fever, cold and cough, the hospitals have intensified treatments. Private clinics across Puducherry were also receiving cases of influenza for some days now. The Health Department's recommendation to the government to close schools to prevent spread of the flu like fever has been conceded by the administration.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam in-charge of Education have given their nod to the Education Directorate's decision taken in the wake of the Health Department's recommendation to declare holiday for LKG, UKG and also for classes I to 8 from Saturday till September 25. All government-run schools and private institutions have shut the classes as a precautionary measure, a spokesperson of the Education Department said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

