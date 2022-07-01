Live Webinar On 'How To Prepare For CUET 2022'; Registration Link, Other Details

Live webinar by Careers360 on "How To Prepare For CUET 2022"

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10. The CUET exam will be held in a computer-based mode for admission to central universities for the academic session 2022-23. Aspirants must be preparing themselves for the CUET 2022 and looking for guidance to score well.

To guide the aspirants of NTA CUET, Careers360 will host a live webinar on "How To Prepare For CUET 2022". Through this live webinar, candidates will be able to get the preparation strategy, last-minute tips, and many more, which will accelerate their preparation for CUET 2022. The free-of-cost webinar will be held on July 5 from 5 to 6 PM. Kartik Kothari, Program Director- UG (Management), IMS India, will be the speaker of the webinar.

"A large number of students rely on their performance in entrance exams to secure a college admission of their choice. Now, with a greater number of universities taking admissions through CUET, cracking the CUET 2022 tops the priority of a large chunk of students. There would be multiple questions in the minds of aspirants, such as what the preparation strategy should be, how to attempt the paper, last-minute tips, and so on. To get all your questions answered about how you should go about preparing for CUET 2022," the Careers360 live webinar page said.

Kartik Kothari is a Program Director- UG (Management) at IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd. After completing his Bachelor's in Computer Engineering, Mr Kartik served as Assistant Professor at St Francis Institute of Technology, Academic Head at IDEAL CREDence, and at Endeavor Careers Pvt Ltd.

