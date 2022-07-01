  • Home
  • Education
  • Live Webinar On 'How To Prepare For CUET 2022'; Registration Link, Other Details

Live Webinar On 'How To Prepare For CUET 2022'; Registration Link, Other Details

The live webinar on ‘How To Prepare For CUET 2022’ will be held on July 5 from 5 to 6 PM. Kartik Kothari, Program Director- UG (Management), IMS India, will be the speaker of the webinar.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 5:08 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CUET UG 2022 From July 15; FAQs On Mock Test, Admit Card
NTA Releases CUET UG 2022 Mock Test Questions, Practice These Papers Ahead Of Exam
CUET 2022: NTA Extends Last Date For Registration, Correction Of Application Form
CUET UG 2022 Registration, Application Correction Window To Close Today
CUET 2022: Registration, Application Correction Window For CUET UG Reopens; Check Details
CUET-Undergraduate To Be Held From July 15 To August 10
Live Webinar On 'How To Prepare For CUET 2022'; Registration Link, Other Details
Live webinar by Careers360 on "How To Prepare For CUET 2022"
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10. The CUET exam will be held in a computer-based mode for admission to central universities for the academic session 2022-23. Aspirants must be preparing themselves for the CUET 2022 and looking for guidance to score well.

Suggested: Want to score high in CUET 2022 exam ? Try this exclusive guide along with pattern & sample papers. Free Download!
Recommended: CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus, Here | | CUET Sample Paper, Free Download
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts. Click Here
Students Liked: CUET 2022 - University Wise Programmes, Eligibility and Sample Paper, Here!

Admissions 2022 Open @UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC. Highest CTC – 50 LPA. Last Date to Apply – Today, 30th June 2022. Apply Now 

To guide the aspirants of NTA CUET, Careers360 will host a live webinar on "How To Prepare For CUET 2022". Through this live webinar, candidates will be able to get the preparation strategy, last-minute tips, and many more, which will accelerate their preparation for CUET 2022. The free-of-cost webinar will be held on July 5 from 5 to 6 PM. Kartik Kothari, Program Director- UG (Management), IMS India, will be the speaker of the webinar.

"A large number of students rely on their performance in entrance exams to secure a college admission of their choice. Now, with a greater number of universities taking admissions through CUET, cracking the CUET 2022 tops the priority of a large chunk of students. There would be multiple questions in the minds of aspirants, such as what the preparation strategy should be, how to attempt the paper, last-minute tips, and so on. To get all your questions answered about how you should go about preparing for CUET 2022," the Careers360 live webinar page said.

Live Webinar On 'How To Prepare For CUET 2022': Registration Link

Kartik Kothari is a Program Director- UG (Management) at IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd. After completing his Bachelor's in Computer Engineering, Mr Kartik served as Assistant Professor at St Francis Institute of Technology, Academic Head at IDEAL CREDence, and at Endeavor Careers Pvt Ltd.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
National Awards To Teachers 2022: Ministry Of Education Extends Last Date For Application
National Awards To Teachers 2022: Ministry Of Education Extends Last Date For Application
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended; Check Details
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Date Extended; Check Details
IIT Kanpur, GSMST To Hold Hybrid Workshop To Foster Telemedicine, AI In Healthcare
IIT Kanpur, GSMST To Hold Hybrid Workshop To Foster Telemedicine, AI In Healthcare
ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Expected Date, Official Website To Check CISCE Semester 2 Result
ICSE, ISC Results 2022: Expected Date, Official Website To Check CISCE Semester 2 Result
IIT Mandi Launches MBA Programme In Data Science And Artificial Intelligence
IIT Mandi Launches MBA Programme In Data Science And Artificial Intelligence
.......................... Advertisement ..........................