Live Webinar On 'Careers In Biology'; Registration Link, Other Details

The webinar on 'Careers In Biology' will be held on July 22

Careers360 is set to organise a webinar on 'Careers In Biology' for Class 12 students. The webinar will help students to choose the right career option that aligns with their interest. The free of cost webinar will be held on July 22 from 5 to 6 PM. Dr Pramod Yadava, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Odisha, will be the speaker of the webinar.

According to Careers360 webinar page, "Biology is one of the most fascinating fields of study that a student can pursue and brings with itself a plethora of career options. Medicine, paramedical services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, agricultural science, environmental science, forensic science, and the list may just go on. Hence, students interested in pursuing a career in Biology are likely to need more clarity on the different courses they may choose out of after class 12, the various career avenues and how the industry views them, and most importantly, how to find a career option that aligns with their interest. Join this webinar to know how to go about choosing a career in Biology that fits your interests and ambitions."

Live Webinar On 'Careers In Biology': Registration Link

PhD from Banaras Hindu University and former Post-Doctoral researcher at Institute of Molecular Biology, Zurich, Dr Pramod Yadava's expertise lies in Molecular Biology. He was awarded Senior Research Fellowship by the University Grants Commission in 1976. Dedicated to working in education in the life sciences, currently he is Professor at the Department of Biological Sciences, IISER, Odisha, while he has formerly been Dean of the School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

