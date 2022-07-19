  • Home
  • Education
  • Live Webinar On 'Careers In Biology'; Registration Link, Other Details

Live Webinar On 'Careers In Biology'; Registration Link, Other Details

The live webinar on 'Careers In Biology' will be held on July 22 from 5 to 6 PM. Dr Pramod Yadava, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER, Odisha, will be the speaker of the webinar.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Jul 19, 2022 2:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Schools In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut To Be Closed Till July 27 Due To Kanwar Yatra
EWS Admission In Private Schools: Delhi Government Relaxes Distance Criteria To 3 KM From 1 KM
Rationalising Textbooks Done For Speedy Recovery, Compensate Time Loss Due To Covid: Ministry Of Education
No Shortage Of NCERT Textbooks, Over 4 Crore Books Distributed For 2022-23 Academic Session: Ministry
220 Students Took Admission In KV Under PM Cares For Children Scheme, Most In Madhya Pradesh
Assam To Introduce English As Medium Of Instruction For Science, Maths From Class 6
Live Webinar On 'Careers In Biology'; Registration Link, Other Details
The webinar on 'Careers In Biology' will be held on July 22
New Delhi:

Careers360 is set to organise a webinar on 'Careers In Biology' for Class 12 students. The webinar will help students to choose the right career option that aligns with their interest. The free of cost webinar will be held on July 22 from 5 to 6 PM. Dr Pramod Yadava, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Odisha, will be the speaker of the webinar.

According to Careers360 webinar page, "Biology is one of the most fascinating fields of study that a student can pursue and brings with itself a plethora of career options. Medicine, paramedical services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, agricultural science, environmental science, forensic science, and the list may just go on. Hence, students interested in pursuing a career in Biology are likely to need more clarity on the different courses they may choose out of after class 12, the various career avenues and how the industry views them, and most importantly, how to find a career option that aligns with their interest. Join this webinar to know how to go about choosing a career in Biology that fits your interests and ambitions."

Live Webinar On 'Careers In Biology': Registration Link

PhD from Banaras Hindu University and former Post-Doctoral researcher at Institute of Molecular Biology, Zurich, Dr Pramod Yadava's expertise lies in Molecular Biology. He was awarded Senior Research Fellowship by the University Grants Commission in 1976. Dedicated to working in education in the life sciences, currently he is Professor at the Department of Biological Sciences, IISER, Odisha, while he has formerly been Dean of the School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”

Click here for more Education News
Education News career options
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Likely To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today
CBSE Likely To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Follow These Important instructions
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Follow These Important instructions
CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 1 Ends, Paper Analysis Soon; Key Points For Slot 2
Live | CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 1 Ends, Paper Analysis Soon; Key Points For Slot 2
CBSE Result 2022: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date And Time
CBSE Result 2022: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date And Time
Delhi University Directs Colleges To Continue Services Of Ad Hoc Teachers
Delhi University Directs Colleges To Continue Services Of Ad Hoc Teachers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................