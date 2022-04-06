  • Home
  • Education
  • Live Webinar By Careers360 On How To Choose A Stream In Class 11

Live Webinar By Careers360 On How To Choose A Stream In Class 11

The Careers360 free webinar will help students to visualise themselves in the long run by choosing the appropriate stream. The webinar on ‘How To Choose A Stream In Class 11’ will be held on April 8 between 5 pm and 6 pm.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 7:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Special Round Seat Allotment Process Begins Today; Know Important Details
AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins, Important Details
AIIMS INICET 2022 PG Open Round Counselling Revised Dates Released, Check Schedule
NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Resident Doctors In Maharashtra To Go On Strike From Friday
NEET PG Counselling: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Urges Protesting Resident Doctors To Call Off Strike
NEET-PG Counselling Delay: IMA Seeks PM Modi's Intervention In Resolving Issue
Live Webinar By Careers360 On How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
Careers360 will host a free webinar on how to choose a stream in class 11 on April 8
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Careers360 is set to organise a webinar on ‘How To Choose A Stream In Class 11’ for the students. The webinar will help students to visualise themselves in the long run by choosing the appropriate stream for every individual. The free of cost webinar on How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 will be hosted on April 8, 2022 from 5 pm to 6 pm. Dr Srividya Anand, Organisational Psychologist, Career and Personal Growth Coach will be the speaker of the webinar.

“The foundations of one’s career are often laid when one has to choose a stream in Class 11. There are different variables involved in the process, such as your area of interest, your aptitude for that subject combination and career avenues it opens up for you, your personality type, and so on.” Careers360 webinar page said this by emphasising the aspects of embracing the right stream for the career when in Class 11.

“Well, it definitely pays to know them all. It’s also possible that your interest may not lie within the traditional silos of science, commerce, and humanities. If you’re unsure of which road to take, it is a good idea to become familiar with the different education streams and what they have to offer, and then decide where is it that you can visualise yourself in the long run.” It added.

Dr Srividya Anand is an organisational and social psychologist with a PhD in Psychology. She holds more than two decades of work experience teaching Psychology in both government and private educational institutions like James Cook University, Singapore, Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore, Delhi University, and the Shiv Nadar School. Ms Anand specialises in career guidance and coaching, placement readiness coaching, and personal growth coaching. She started LifeVidya in 2019 to provide guidance and coaching services to students, parents and working professionals. Dr Srividya also coaches students and working professionals on career growth at the Harappa Foundation.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”

Click here for more Education News
Education News

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process To Begin Today; Know Admission Policies In DU, Other Universities
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Application Process To Begin Today; Know Admission Policies In DU, Other Universities
NEET 2022 LIVE: Registration By Tomorrow, Updates On Exam Date, Syllabus
Live | NEET 2022 LIVE: Registration By Tomorrow, Updates On Exam Date, Syllabus
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Facility Begins
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Facility Begins
NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process To Commence By Tomorrow: NTA Official
NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process To Commence By Tomorrow: NTA Official
QS World University Rankings 2022 By Subject: 8 Indian Institutes In Top 400; IIT Bombay Tops Country-Wise
QS World University Rankings 2022 By Subject: 8 Indian Institutes In Top 400; IIT Bombay Tops Country-Wise
.......................... Advertisement ..........................