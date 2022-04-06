Live Webinar By Careers360 On How To Choose A Stream In Class 11

Image credit: Shutterstock Careers360 will host a free webinar on how to choose a stream in class 11 on April 8

Careers360 is set to organise a webinar on ‘How To Choose A Stream In Class 11’ for the students. The webinar will help students to visualise themselves in the long run by choosing the appropriate stream for every individual. The free of cost webinar on How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 will be hosted on April 8, 2022 from 5 pm to 6 pm. Dr Srividya Anand, Organisational Psychologist, Career and Personal Growth Coach will be the speaker of the webinar.

“The foundations of one’s career are often laid when one has to choose a stream in Class 11. There are different variables involved in the process, such as your area of interest, your aptitude for that subject combination and career avenues it opens up for you, your personality type, and so on.” Careers360 webinar page said this by emphasising the aspects of embracing the right stream for the career when in Class 11.

“Well, it definitely pays to know them all. It’s also possible that your interest may not lie within the traditional silos of science, commerce, and humanities. If you’re unsure of which road to take, it is a good idea to become familiar with the different education streams and what they have to offer, and then decide where is it that you can visualise yourself in the long run.” It added.

Dr Srividya Anand is an organisational and social psychologist with a PhD in Psychology. She holds more than two decades of work experience teaching Psychology in both government and private educational institutions like James Cook University, Singapore, Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore, Delhi University, and the Shiv Nadar School. Ms Anand specialises in career guidance and coaching, placement readiness coaching, and personal growth coaching. She started LifeVidya in 2019 to provide guidance and coaching services to students, parents and working professionals. Dr Srividya also coaches students and working professionals on career growth at the Harappa Foundation.

