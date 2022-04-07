  • Home
  • Education
  • Live Webinar By Careers360 On 'Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences'

Live Webinar By Careers360 On 'Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences'

The webinar on 'Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences' will be conducted on April 8, 2022 from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 3:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live Webinar By Careers360 On How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Special Round Seat Allotment Process Begins Today; Know Important Details
AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins, Important Details
AIIMS INICET 2022 PG Open Round Counselling Revised Dates Released, Check Schedule
NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Resident Doctors In Maharashtra To Go On Strike From Friday
NEET PG Counselling: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Urges Protesting Resident Doctors To Call Off Strike
Live Webinar By Careers360 On 'Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences'
Careers360 organises a webinar on ‘Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences’
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Careers360 is going to hold a webinar on ‘Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences’ for the aspirants. The webinar, which will be free of cost, focuses on the aspects of taking the appropriate specialisation by understanding the strength and weakness of every individual student. The webinar on Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences will be conducted on April 8, 2022 from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Dr Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice-Chancellor of JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur will be the speaker of the webinar.

“Our world is run on computers, and for those who love working with computers, there’s never a shortage of computer-related domains to study and careers to pursue. Because of the varied areas that computers are applied in, there are several computer specialisations to choose from, such as network security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, information management and data analytics, software engineering, etc. But which one is the right one for you? Aspirants of computer science often seek clarity on how should they go about choosing a specialisation, what careers each branch may lead them to, and how to know if they are making a choice that is best suited for them.” Careers360 webinar page said this by emphasising the aspects of picking the suitable specialisation in Computer Sciences.

Dr Dheeraj Sanghi is a pioneer researcher in the field of computer networks and network security. His interests lie in curricula design (advised several IITs, NITs, IIITs, and others), improving teaching-learning processes, student counselling, and higher technical education. His blog "Musings Of Dheeraj Sanghi" has received close to 2 million hits. Mr Sanghi is currently the Vice-Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, and was formerly the Director (Vice-Chancellor) at LNMIIT University, Jaipur. He is also a Guest Professor at IIT Gandhinagar and has taught at IIT Kanpur for 27 years.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”

Click here for more Education News
careers360

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
App With 'Modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Government's Initiative For Madrasas
App With 'Modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Government's Initiative For Madrasas
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
NEET UG 2022: Increase In Exam Duration To Rise In Application Fee; List Of Changes Introduced In Medical Exam
NEET UG 2022: Increase In Exam Duration To Rise In Application Fee; List Of Changes Introduced In Medical Exam
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
Live | NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
NATA 2022 Application For Architecture Courses To Start Tomorrow; Details Here
NATA 2022 Application For Architecture Courses To Start Tomorrow; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................