Live Webinar By Careers360 On 'Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences'

Careers360 is going to hold a webinar on ‘Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences’ for the aspirants. The webinar, which will be free of cost, focuses on the aspects of taking the appropriate specialisation by understanding the strength and weakness of every individual student. The webinar on Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences will be conducted on April 8, 2022 from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Dr Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice-Chancellor of JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur will be the speaker of the webinar.

“Our world is run on computers, and for those who love working with computers, there’s never a shortage of computer-related domains to study and careers to pursue. Because of the varied areas that computers are applied in, there are several computer specialisations to choose from, such as network security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, information management and data analytics, software engineering, etc. But which one is the right one for you? Aspirants of computer science often seek clarity on how should they go about choosing a specialisation, what careers each branch may lead them to, and how to know if they are making a choice that is best suited for them.” Careers360 webinar page said this by emphasising the aspects of picking the suitable specialisation in Computer Sciences.

Dr Dheeraj Sanghi is a pioneer researcher in the field of computer networks and network security. His interests lie in curricula design (advised several IITs, NITs, IIITs, and others), improving teaching-learning processes, student counselling, and higher technical education. His blog "Musings Of Dheeraj Sanghi" has received close to 2 million hits. Mr Sanghi is currently the Vice-Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, and was formerly the Director (Vice-Chancellor) at LNMIIT University, Jaipur. He is also a Guest Professor at IIT Gandhinagar and has taught at IIT Kanpur for 27 years.

