Live Webinar By Careers360 On How To Choose Engineering College

Careers360 is set to organise a webinar on 'How To Choose An Engineering College' for the JEE Main 2022 aspirants. The webinar will help students to choose the right college through JEE Main exam. The free of cost webinar will be held on June 17 from 5 to 6 PM. Founder and Chairman, Careers360 Maheshwer Peri will be the speaker of the webinar. JEE Main will be held from June 20 to 29, 2022.

According to Careers360 webinar page, "one of the most important decisions in a student’s life is choosing a college for higher education. With the huge number of available college options for engineering aspirants, choosing the right college becomes an even more challenging task. There are various factors to be considered, such as the government’s ranking of the college, mandatory disclosures by the college, the student-faculty ratio, tuition fees, placement records, the campus infrastructure, etc."

"Even when students know what course and branch they want to pursue, choosing a college that facilitates their career plans and makes their higher education journey a fulfilling one, may require careful evaluation. Join this webinar to know the things that you should look out for in your prospective engineering colleges and choose the college of your dreams," it stated.

Maheshwer Peri is the Founder and Chairman, Careers360. He started his career as an investment banker with SBI Capital Markets. He was associated with the Outlook group for 17 years and headed it for more than 10 years. Mahesh believes that the demographic dividend India seeks can turn into a nightmare if youth are not shown the right direction to maximise their capabilities. Careers360 is the result of his deep understanding of student issues, and the information gaps that need to be filled to help students take an informed career decision.

