Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With KV Students At 12 Noon

Live

Union Education Minister will interact with KV students live today, January 18, 2021, at 12 noon. Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya can tweet their queries using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. The webinar will be conducted on Ramesh Pokhriyal’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 18, 2021 10:38 am IST

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) students live today, January 18, 2021, at 12 noon. The live webinar will be conducted on Ramesh Pokhriyal’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts. Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya across the nation can tweet their queries using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

While some students refused to attend the schools, many demanded that they be vaccinated first. Many students also want to know when Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas will be reopened.

In his last webinar held on December 31, 2020, the Education Minister had announced the CBSE Board Exam 2021 Class 10, 12 dates. The CBSE board exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 in an offline mode.

Live updates

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) students live today. In his last webinar held on December 31, 2020, the Education Minister had announced the CBSE Board Exam 2021 Class 10, 12 dates. The CBSE board exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 in an offline mode.

10:35 AM IST
Jan. 18, 2021

Classes 9, 11 Students Request For Online exams

Students of Classes 9 and 11 have been repeatedly asking for online examinations. Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the states, they are fearing of contracting the virus. Some of them have requested to away with the final exams and mark them on the basis of internal assessment. 



10:27 AM IST
Jan. 18, 2021

Students Forced To Attend Physical Classes

Students are claiming to be forced by the schools to submit the assignments and attend physical classes.

One of the KV student said, "Teachers are forcing us to come to schools. parents not ready. the want us to come to schools to submit our copies, papers, assignments. they are also encouraging us to attend the physical classes. but we don't want to go". 

10:24 AM IST
Jan. 18, 2021

KV Students Panic As CBSE Board Practical Exams May Begin In March

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the dates for theory papers to begin from May 1 while the schools can conduct the practical exams from March 1 onward until the beginning of theory papers. Though, KV Students are clueless about the reopening of schools. 

10:20 AM IST
Jan. 18, 2021

Union Education Minister To Address Problems Faced By KV Students

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is also expected to address the mental health of Kendriya Vidyalaya students who had to face several problems during the online classes. Many students of Classes 10, 12 had complained of feeling anxious due to the upcoming CBSE Board exams in May. 

10:13 AM IST
Jan. 18, 2021

Few KV Students Cite Lack Of Preparedness For Offline Exams

Citing lack of preparation through online classes, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said, “We do not care about the vaccine anymore. Even if they open the schools tomorrow we are not prepared to give the exam in April or May because the entire year we were being taught online, they can’t expect us to give exams offline. 

10:10 AM IST
Jan. 18, 2021

KV Students Asking For COVID-19 Vaccine Before Reopening Schools

Various Kendriya Vidyalaya students have been seeking clarity on the reopening dates of the schools at least for Classes 10 and 12 to help them prepare for the upcoming board exams. Some of them want the government to wait for the COVID-19 vaccination programme to begin before reopening the schools.

10:07 AM IST
Jan. 18, 2021

Education Minister Expected To Discuss Reopening Of KV Schools

10:06 AM IST
Jan. 18, 2021

Education Minister To Interact With KV Students Today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be addressing the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya today during a live Twitter session at 12:00 pm. He is expected to discuss the reopening of Kendriya Vidyalayas after several months of online classes.

