Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With KV Students At 12 Noon

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) students live today, January 18, 2021, at 12 noon. The live webinar will be conducted on Ramesh Pokhriyal’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts. Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya across the nation can tweet their queries using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

While some students refused to attend the schools, many demanded that they be vaccinated first. Many students also want to know when Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas will be reopened.

In his last webinar held on December 31, 2020, the Education Minister had announced the CBSE Board Exam 2021 Class 10, 12 dates. The CBSE board exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 in an offline mode.