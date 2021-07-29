  • Home
Live Updates: PM Modi To Launch Academic Bank Of Credit On 1 Year Of NEP

PM Modi will launch the Academic Bank of Credit today on one year of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in Higher education.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 2:16 pm IST

PM Modi will launch Academic Bank of Credit today on one year of NEP
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the policymakers and stakeholders across the country via video conferencing today to mark the completion of one year of announcing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. PM Modi will launch multiple educational initiatives including the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in Higher education; first-year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalization of higher education.

Follow Live Updates Here:

Live updates

PM Modi will launch multiple educational initiatives including the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in Higher education.

02:16 PM IST
July 29, 2021

#NationalEducationPolicy: Events To Be Launched

The event will also witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF).



01:53 PM IST
July 29, 2021

Other Programmes To Be Launched

PM Modi will also launch programmes including Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play based school preparation module for Class 1 students, Indian sign language as a subject at secondary level and NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by the NCERT, SAFAL (structured assessment for analyzing learning levels), a competency based assessment framework for Classes 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools and a website dedicated to artificial intelligence.

01:50 PM IST
July 29, 2021

#NationalEducationPolicy: PM Modi To Address Policymakers

PM Modi will address policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students and teachers from across the country today in virtual mode to mark the completion of one year of reforms under NEP 2020.

01:47 PM IST
July 29, 2021

PM Modi Live Today: Educational Initiatives To Be Launched

The initiatives include the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entries and exit options for students in higher education, first-year engineering programmes in regional languages, and guidelines for the internationalization of higher education.

01:44 PM IST
July 29, 2021

One Year Of National Education Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several initiatives today in the education sector to mark the first year anniversary of National Education Policy 2020.

