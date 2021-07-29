Live Updates: PM Modi To Launch Academic Bank Of Credit On 1 Year Of NEP

PM Modi will launch Academic Bank of Credit today on one year of NEP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the policymakers and stakeholders across the country via video conferencing today to mark the completion of one year of announcing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. PM Modi will launch multiple educational initiatives including the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in Higher education; first-year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalization of higher education.