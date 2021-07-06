Education Minister LIVE: Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Share Updates On JEE Main 2021 Pending Sessions Today

Education Minister to update students on pending JEE Main 2021 exams

The Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank; will address the students today. During the address, Mr Pokhriyal will update the students with the pending Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 sessions. The April and May session of the JEE Main 2021 exams were deferred due to the Covid crisis.

As a first, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the undergraduate engineering admission test in four sessions. While the February and March sessions could be conducted without any interruption, the April and May exams had to be deferred.

Announcing this, the Education Minister said: "I will address you all today at 7:00 pm and wiill inform you about the information related to the third and fourth stage examination of JEE Main."