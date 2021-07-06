Education Minister LIVE: Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Share Updates On JEE Main 2021 Pending Sessions Today

  • Home
Live

During the address, Mr Pokhriyal will update the students with the pending Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 sessions. The April and May session of the JEE Main 2021 exams were deferred due to the Covid crisis.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 6, 2021 6:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank; will address the students today. During the address, Mr Pokhriyal will update the students with the pending Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 sessions. The April and May session of the JEE Main 2021 exams were deferred due to the Covid crisis.

As a first, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the undergraduate engineering admission test in four sessions. While the February and March sessions could be conducted without any interruption, the April and May exams had to be deferred.

Announcing this, the Education Minister said: "I will address you all today at 7:00 pm and wiill inform you about the information related to the third and fourth stage examination of JEE Main."

Live updates

The Education Minister will update the students with the pending sessions of JEE Main 2021 this evening. The April and May session of the JEE Main 2021 exams were deferred due to the onslaught of the second wave of the Covid crisis.

06:00 PM IST
July 6, 2021

JEE Main Dates 2021

This year, the undergraduate engineering admission test is being conducted in four sessions. The first two sessions – February and March – were held without any disruption, but the April and May exams had to be deferred amid the second wave of Covid in the country.



05:57 PM IST
July 6, 2021

JEE Main 2021 News: February Session In Numbers

The number of candidates registering for the JEE Main 2021 February session was as follows: 

Total: 6,20,978

Female: 1,85,574

Male: 4,35,402

Transgender: 2

05:52 PM IST
July 6, 2021

JEE Main Update: May Session

The NTA postponed the JEE Main 2021 May session on May 4 due to the rising cases of COVID-19. It was meant to be conducted between May 24 and 28. The original dates were clashing with the CBSE board exams 2021 but later, the CBSE cancelled the Class 12 exams altogether.

05:49 PM IST
July 6, 2021

Ramesh Pokhriyal On JEE Main 2021 Update

05:47 PM IST
July 6, 2021

JEE Main 2021 News

The NTA postponed JEE Main 2021 April session on April 19 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was scheduled from April 27 to 30. 

05:42 PM IST
July 6, 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on July 6 said he will share information regarding the two pending sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today evening. Read The Full Story Here

