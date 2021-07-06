Education Minister LIVE: Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Share Updates On JEE Main 2021 Pending Sessions Today
During the address, Mr Pokhriyal will update the students with the pending Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 sessions. The April and May session of the JEE Main 2021 exams were deferred due to the Covid crisis.
The Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank; will address the students today.
As a first, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the undergraduate engineering admission test in four sessions. While the February and March sessions could be conducted without any interruption, the April and May exams had to be deferred.
Announcing this, the Education Minister said: "I will address you all today at 7:00 pm and wiill inform you about the information related to the third and fourth stage examination of JEE Main."
Live updates
JEE Main Dates 2021
This year, the undergraduate engineering admission test is being conducted in four sessions. The first two sessions – February and March – were held without any disruption, but the April and May exams had to be deferred amid the second wave of Covid in the country.
JEE Main 2021 News: February Session In Numbers
The number of candidates registering for the JEE Main 2021 February session was as follows:
Total: 6,20,978
Female: 1,85,574
Male: 4,35,402
Transgender: 2
JEE Main Update: May Session
The NTA postponed the JEE Main 2021 May session on May 4 due to the rising cases of COVID-19. It was meant to be conducted between May 24 and 28. The original dates were clashing with the CBSE board exams 2021 but later, the CBSE cancelled the Class 12 exams altogether.
Ramesh Pokhriyal On JEE Main 2021 Update
प्रिय छात्र-छात्राओं,— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2021
जिसकी आप सभी को लम्बे समय से प्रतीक्षा थी, मैं आज शाम 7:00 बजे आप सभी को #JEE की तीसरे और चौथे चरण की परीक्षा से सम्बंधित सूचनाओं से अवगत करवाउँगा ।
Stay Tuned !@DDNewslive @PIB_India @MIB_India @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia @mygovindia
JEE Main 2021 News
The NTA postponed JEE Main 2021 April session on April 19 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was scheduled from April 27 to 30.
