Chhattisgarh board, CGBSE, 10th result 2021 will be released today

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10 result will be announced today, May 18. The Chhattisgarh board result will be released today at 11 am. CGBSE will announce the 10th board exam result on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. Students can check the CGBSE 10th result 2021 using their roll number and date of birth. Around 4.61 lakh students from the state are waiting for their Class 10 results.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Live Update