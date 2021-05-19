Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 (OUT) Live Updates: Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard
CGBSE 10th result 2021 has announced today. CGBSE announced the 10th board exam result on its official website, cgbse.nic.in.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10 result will be announced today, May 18. The Chhattisgarh board result will be released today at 11 am. CGBSE will announce the 10th board exam result on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. Students can check the CGBSE 10th result 2021 using their roll number and date of birth. Around 4.61 lakh students from the state are waiting for their Class 10 results.
Recommended: Know about various Careers after 10th based on your stream. Click here.
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Live Update
Live updates
CGBSE will announce the 10th board exam result on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. Students can check the CGBSE 10th result 2021 using their roll number and date of birth. Around 4.61 lakh students from the state are waiting for their Class 10 results.
How To Check CG Board 10th Result
Steps To Check
Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 10 results 2021.
Step 3: Enter the details in the fields provided and click on the “submit” button.
Step 4: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.
CGBSE Class 10 Result Out
As many as 4,67,261 students have registered for CGBSE Class 10 exams, out of whom 4,46,393 have got the first division and 9,024 students got second division, as per media reports.
CGBSE Class 10 Result Out
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10th board exam result. The CGBSE Class 10 results 2021 is released on the official websites of the Board - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
Direct Link
Chhattisgarh Board Exams
In the previous academic session too, the Chhattisgarh government had promoted students of all classes, except Classes 10 and 12, after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March last year.
Chattisgarh Schools Closed
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, the Bhupesh Baghel government has shut all schools in the state. An order to this effect, which will be applicable to state-run, Central as well as private schools, was issued by the state education department, said a public relations department official.
CGBSE Result: Last Year's Toppers
Last year, Nisha Patel had topped in Class 10 with 99.33 per cent marks and Yogendra Verma had topped in Class 12 with 97.4 per cent marks.
CGBSE Result 2020
In CGBSE result 2019, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 68 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was 77.70 per cent and for boys, it was 68.25 per cent.
CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled
This year, CGBSE had to cancel annual board exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The board later announced that marks would be given on the basis of internal assessments.
CHBSE Class 10 Mark Sheet
Students who clear the exam can collect their pass certificate and mark sheet from their respective school or from the Board office. Details will be notified by the Board after the result is out.
CGBSE Result 2021: Last Year's Topper
Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh had topped the CGBSE Class 10 result for 2020. She had scored a perfect 600, or 100 per cent.
CGBSE Secretary On Evaluation
VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE, had said in a statement: “Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. If a student is not satisfied with the marks given, they will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when COVID-19 situation improves."
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Evaluation
The CGBSE Class 10 students have been evaluated on the basis of assignments since the main high school board exam was cancelled due to the increase in cases of COVID-19. Read More.
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021
Chhattisgarh had put the CGBSE Class 10 exam on hold on April 9 and on April 22, 2021, the board cancelled it altogether. The CGBSE 10th result is based on an alternative method of evaluation.
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Today
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare Class 10 results today, May 18. The score card will be released on the official website of CGBSE-- cgbse.nic.in for over 4.61 lakh students. Read