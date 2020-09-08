Literacy Day 2020 Celebrated By Ministry Of Education

The International Literacy Day, in its 54th edition, was held in a virtual mode today by the Ministry of Education (MoE). The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’; Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre; Secretary Department of School Education and Literacy Anita Karwal and other senior officials of the ministry were present at the online 54th International Literacy Day celebrations.

The International Literacy Day Celebration 2020 included a talk on ‘Literacy Teaching and Learning in the COVID-19 Crisis and Beyond’ by Professor JP Dubey, Department of Adult, Continuing Education and Extension, University of Delhi. The objective of the Professor’s talk was to determine the future course of action which needs to be taken to “eradicate scourge of illiteracy” in India.

Speaking on the virtual programme Mr Pokhriyal said that International Literacy Day is an occasion for the nations all over the world to reaffirm their commitment and resolve to eradicate illiteracy. It is a moment to consolidate the gains made in the area of literacy, share and learn from National and International experiences, build cooperation among stakeholders, and raise public awareness about the significance of literacy.

“ILD, 2020 provides an opportunity to reflect on and discuss how innovative and effective pedagogies and teaching methodologies can be used in youth and adult literacy programmes to face the pandemic and beyond,” the education minister added.

A statement issued said: “Ministry of Education has made efforts for eradication of illiteracy in the country over the years resulting in achieving substantial progress towards improving access to adult education and learning but still India has a sizeable number of illiterates which have to be literate in attaining a target of achieving 100% literacy before the target year 2030.”

The Minister hoped that the new literacy scheme ‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyan’ is going to be a leap forward to achieve the goal of Total Literacy by 2030. The principal target of the programme is to impart functional literacy and numeracy to 57 lakh non-literate and non-numerate adults in both rural and urban areas across the country in the age group of 15 years and above.

“This target mostly comprises women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and other disadvantaged groups,” the Minister added.

While addressing the participants Mr Dhotre said that literacy can play an important role in empowering, transforming and improving quality of life of individuals as well as society, especially women and those belonging to disadvantaged groups of society.