Universities that have postponed semester exams

As the COVID-19 cases have surged across the states, various centralised and state universities have been forced to postpone their semester and internal examinations scheduled in April and May. Most of the higher education institutions have not given the deferred dates for their examinations and have advised the students to check the official websites.

Few universities have also suspended their online classes as few teachers and students have been infected. Here is a list of the institutions which have postponed their semester and internal exams.

Cochin University of Science and Technology had postponed all the examinations including its common admission test (CUSAT CAT). All the entrance exams to be held from April 19 will now be held at a deferred date. The decision was taken in wake of increasing COVID-19 infections in Kerala. CUSAT was scheduled between June 12 and 14.

The University said that, “All university examinations scheduled to be held from April 19 stands postponed.The revised dates will be announced later”.

The University of Jammu had earlier postponed all its semester examinations till April 20 due to certain ‘unavoidable circumstances’ . It had issued a notice saying "The entire examination stand postponed till April 20 due to unavoidable circumstances and fresh dates shall be communicated later on”. The University is yet to announce a new date sheet for its internal and semester exams.

It also announced deferred dates for semester exams of medical courses including MBBS, BDS and BAMS.

Gauhati University (GU) had postponed all university exams from April 27. “All examinations in Gauhati University and in its affiliated Colleges/Institutes are also hereby postponed with immediate effect,” read the GU statement. The University is now mulling over an alternative mode of examination as the COVID-19 cases in Assam have surged. The faculty members had been asked to stay available on their phones in case of any emergency and change in the schedule.

The Rajasthan Technical University Kota has postponed the first and third semester undergraduate exams and postgraduate first semester exams. The university will review the COVID-19 situation closely and a decision on the postponed exams will be taken “after concurrence of the State Government and approval of the University competent authority”.

It has been holding online classes for second, fourth, sixth and seventh semesters.

Among the universities in Kerala that postponed exams include APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Kerala University, Calicut University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kochi, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kerala University of Health Sciences, Malayalam University and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

Earlier Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan had ordered that to postpone all the state university exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.