List Of States, Union Territories Mulling School Closure Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Image credit: Shutterstock Steps taken by states and Union Territories amid increase in COVID-19 cases

With the surge in cases of COVID-19 infections, several states and Union Territories have either shut educational institutions already or are considering it. By February, classes in most states and Union Territories had resumed offline classes after being shut for more than eight months. While several states had resumed teaching for Classes 10 and 12, the board exam students, and senior classes, several others have resumed classes for children in primary school.

However, amid the recent spike in active coronavirus cases across the country, several states and Union Territories including Punjab, Gujarat and Puducherry, have shut schools and other institutions in either parts of the state or throughout it. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Government has planned to start the next academic year for schools from July 15.

Measures Taken By States

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, Gujarat has suspended physical classes till April 10 for schools situated in eight municipal areas. These eight municipal corporations include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar. Gujarat had reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 in January and for Classes 9 and 11 in February.

Then, on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered closing of all educational institutions other than medical and nursing colleges till March 31.

The administration of the Union Territory of Puducherry has ordered closure of all schools for Classes 1 to 8 between March 22 and May 31. The holiday, an official statement issued earlier said, will be applicable to all schools irrespective of the board or the pattern of curriculum.

Tamil Nadu also has ordered the closure of schools for Classes 9, 10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders.

The Telangana Government said it has been analysing the coronavirus situation in the state and will decide on schools soon. Classes in offline mode have resumed in schools and colleges in Telangana for students of Classes 9 to 12 from February 1.

Other Measures

Some states have not closed schools again but have taken other steps to minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Rajasthan Government decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 5 in the state-run schools without exams and on the basis of internal assessments.

Karnataka is planning to start the new academic year from July 15.