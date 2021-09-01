List Of States Resuming Offline Classes In Schools Today

School reopening today in these states

Schools in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh will reopen their gates for face-to-face classes from today, September 1. Although classes in physical mode will resume from today, many states have said that online classes will continue and it will be up to parents and students whether they want to continue studies from their homes or at schools.

However, for the safety of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff attending the educational institutions, several safety measures related to COVID-19 are to be strictly followed. The visits of the students and the teachers will be arranged in a staggered manner and maintaining physical distance between students in class rooms and teachers in staff rooms is mandatory and use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette are made compulsory.

These States Will Resume Offline Classes From Today

Delhi: Several schools in the national capital will resume offline classes from today after a prolonged closure. Although the government has allowed the reopening of Delhi schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from today, the Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government will open schools for face-to-face learning from today for the students of Classes 6 to 12. Earlier, the government had allowed students of Classes 9 to 12 to visit schools. It will be mandatory for students to bring consent from their parents. School management and parents will have to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Rajasthan: Schools in Rajasthan will reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from today. Classes will be conducted in sessions and 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend classes in each session.

Tamil Nadu: Schools in Tamil Nadu for the students of Class 9 to 12, colleges and polytechnics will reopen from today. Also, offline classes will start for both medical and professional colleges in the state from today. The Tamil Nadu government has released a new set of regulations that has allowed college and school students of Classes 9 to 12 to travel free (without a bus pass) to their institutions in transport corporation buses from September 1.

Telangana: Telangana will resume offline classes in schools from today. The High Court, on Tuesday, August 31, has allowed the reopening of schools while staying the physical reopening of government residential schools. The Telangana High Court has also directed that no child studying in any class shall be compelled by any school management to physically attend offline classes if his or her parent is not inclined to send the child to school.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume offline classes for the students of Class 1 to Class 5 from today. The state has already allowed physical classes in schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 from August 16 and Classes 6 to 8 from August 23.