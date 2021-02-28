List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges Tomorrow

The states all over India have been reopening their schools, colleges and other educational institutions in different phases to allow the students to attend physical classes after months of online classes. Starting with March, more states will be reopening their schools. Along with the announcement of reopening schools, the states have also issued COVID-19 guidelines for the school teachers and students to avoid spread of infection.

Many states had earlier reopened their schools for Class 10 and Class 12 students who will be appearing for either the CBSE board exams or state board exams.

Mizoram

Mizoram will be reopening its colleges, universities and other higher educational institutions from March 1. All college authorities have been asked to undertake mandatory thermal screening at the entrance and to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Meghalaya has already reopened its schools for Classes 9 to 12.

Bihar

Bihar will be reopening its schools for Classes 1 to 5 from March 1. Schools will be allowed to hold classes for each batch on alternate days. The government had issued guidelines to reopen their schools. Offline classes for students of Classes 9 to 12 had started on January 4 in Bihar. Following this on February 8, schools in Bihar were reopened for students of Classes 6 to 8.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand will be reopening its colleges and universities from tomorrow for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, the schools in Uttarakhand for students of Classes 6 to 9 reopened on February 8. Schools in the state had been reopened earlier in November last year only for classes 10 and 12.

Haryana

Haryana will be reopening its schools from March 1 for regular sessions for Classes 1 and 2. The school timings will be from 10 am to 1:30 pm. The parents of the students have to submit a consent letter to the school head/ class teacher before sending them to schools. Besides this, parents who want to continue online education can continue to do so.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand will be reopening its colleges and coaching centres on March 1 after being closed for almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools will reopen for students of Class 8 and above. School students will be called for classes only with the consent of their parents, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh will be reopening schools for Classes 1 to 5 from March 1. Additional Chief Secretary (Basic Education) Renuka Kumar had earlier asked the schools to prepare themselves to conduct offline classes. To ensure the safety of students, classrooms will be sanitised. Arrangements for thermal scanning, face masks, social distancing and first aid will also be ensured in all schools.