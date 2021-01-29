List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges In February

Several states including Gujarat, Meghalaya, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir will resume offline classes for students of schools and higher educational institutions in February. Schools across the country had been closed from mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many states have reopened their schools for face-to-face classes for the students of Classes 9 to 12 earlier, several will resume either for the first time in February or open their gates for the students of higher education.

However, this reopening of schools and colleges is made voluntary and attendance, as well, is not mandatory for the offline classes. A written consent allowing the children to visit the schools and colleges have been made necessary in almost all the states.

Although the schools and higher educational institutes in several states are set to resume from February 1, the visits of the students and the teachers will be arranged in a staggered manner. Maintaining physical distance between students in class rooms and teachers in staff rooms is mandatory and use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette are made compulsory.

Schools, Colleges Reopening In February

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday, January 28, had announced that Karnataka schools will reopen for full-day classes for the students of Class 9, 10 and Pre-University classes from February 1.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has also issued standard operating procedures to resume schools and colleges in February. Schools and higher education institutions in the summer zone of the Jammu region will reopen for Classes 10 to 12 from February 1 and in Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division, the higher education institutions will resume for offline classes on February 15.

Schools in Haryana, however, will reopen for Class 6 to Class 8 from the first week of February. While announcing the Haryana school reopening date, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that a decision on resuming offline classes for students of Class 1 to Class 5 will be taken later.

On a similar note, Gujarat will be reopening its schools for Classes 9 and 11 from February 1. Earlier Gujarat had reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 on January 11 to help the students prepare for the upcoming CBSE board examinations in May and state board examinations.

Meghalaya, as well, will resume offline classes for the students of higher educational institutions from February 1. Meanwhile, Most of the schools in Meghalaya have resumed offline classes to continue the teaching-learning process in the state.

After more than nine months’ gap, Telangana will reopen schools and colleges for the students of Class 9 to 12 in February. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also announced the reopening of private colleges along with the government colleges in the state from February 1.