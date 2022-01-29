List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges From February 1

List of states resuming offline classes from Feb 1

School Opening News: Schools in Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Rajasthan will reopen their gates for face-to-face classes from February 1. Educational institutions were shut down amid Covid pandemic, first due to the onslaught and then due to the Omicron scare.

For the safety of the students, teaching and the non-teaching staff attending the schools and colleges, several safety measures including a staggered entry, use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette have been made compulsory.

Here’s List Of States, Cities Reopening Schools, Colleges And Universities From Feb 1

Pune: Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune district will reopen from February 1. For Classes 1 to 8, schools will be open only for half day, while for Classes 9 to 10, schools will run as per the regular schedule.

Rajasthan: Schools will open for Class 10 to Class 12 from February 1 in Rajasthan and for Classes 6 to Class 9 from February 10. Students, however, will continue to have the option of online education.

Tamil Nadu: The schools, colleges and universities in Tamil Nadu will reopen from February 1. The Tamil Nadu schools will be reopened for Classes 1 to 12.

Haryana: All government and private schools in Haryana for Classes 10, 11 and 12 will be reopened from February 1. Online teaching will continue, in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation for the upcoming examination.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the UNICEF Executive Director has suggested some measures to “avert a learning catastrophe” and “put children back on the learning track”.

“Keep schools open. An estimated 616 million children are currently affected by full or partial school closures. We know that mitigation measures help keep schools open. We also know that investments in digital connectivity can help us make sure that no child is left behind. We need bold action to enable every child to return to school. This includes providing comprehensive support with a particular focus on marginalized children in each community, such as catch-up classes, mental health and nutrition support, protection and other key services,” the statement said.