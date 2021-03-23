States holding Classes 10, 12 board exams in April

Several states including Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will hold their Classes 10 and 12 board exams soon after Holi in April. The exams scheduled to be conducted in March will be held in offline centre-based mode. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and many other states including Tripura, Telangana and West Bengal will hold the exams in May and June.

Since the board exams will be held amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state boards have been considering several factors to keep the spread of coronavirus to minimum. Maintaining physical distance between students in class rooms and teachers in staff rooms is mandatory and use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette are made compulsory.

