List Of States Holding Classes 10, 12 Board Exams In April
Several states including Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will hold their Classes 10 and 12 board exams in April.
Several states including Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will hold their Classes 10 and 12 board exams soon after Holi in April. The exams scheduled to be conducted in March will be held in offline centre-based mode. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and many other states including Tripura, Telangana and West Bengal will hold the exams in May and June.
Since the board exams will be held amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state boards have been considering several factors to keep the spread of coronavirus to minimum. Maintaining physical distance between students in class rooms and teachers in staff rooms is mandatory and use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette are made compulsory.
States Holding Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams In April
States
Classes
Exam Dates
Chhattisgarh
Class 10
April 15 to May 1
Goa
Class 12
May 13 to June 4
Haryana
Classes 10, 12
April 20 to May 31
Madhya Pradesh
Class 10
April 30 to May 19
Maharashtra
Class 10
April 29 to May 31
Class 12
April 23 to May 29
Meghalaya
Class 10
April 19 to May 3
Class 12
April 16 to May 12
Mizoram
Class 10
April 1 to April 20
Punjab
Class 10
April 9
Uttar Pradesh
Class 10
April 24 to May 10
Class 12
April 24 to May 12