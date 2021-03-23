  • Home
Several states including Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will hold their Classes 10 and 12 board exams in April.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 6:18 pm IST

New Delhi:

Several states including Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will hold their Classes 10 and 12 board exams soon after Holi in April. The exams scheduled to be conducted in March will be held in offline centre-based mode. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and many other states including Tripura, Telangana and West Bengal will hold the exams in May and June.

Since the board exams will be held amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state boards have been considering several factors to keep the spread of coronavirus to minimum. Maintaining physical distance between students in class rooms and teachers in staff rooms is mandatory and use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette are made compulsory.

States Holding Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams In April

States

Classes

Exam Dates

Chhattisgarh

Class 10

April 15 to May 1

Goa

Class 12

May 13 to June 4

Haryana

Classes 10, 12

April 20 to May 31

Madhya Pradesh

Class 10

April 30 to May 19

Maharashtra

Class 10

April 29 to May 31

Class 12

April 23 to May 29

Meghalaya

Class 10

April 19 to May 3

Class 12

April 16 to May 12

Mizoram

Class 10

April 1 to April 20

Punjab

Class 10

April 9

Uttar Pradesh

Class 10

April 24 to May 10

Class 12

April 24 to May 12

