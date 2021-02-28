List Of Pharmacy Entrance Exams In India; Check Eligibility, Admission Process

The MBBS aspirants all over India seeking admissions into the medical colleges have to apply for the national-level entrance exam National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). This is considered to be one of the most sought-after entrance exams that can be given by Class 12 qualifying students who gained a minimum required percentage in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) subjects.

Even though NEET is the only medical entrance exam in India for MBBS, there are a whole lot of opportunities in the pharmacy sector as well. The admissions to the pharmacy colleges is offered on the basis of the centralised pharmacy admission process of respective states.

The pharmacy courses are available at various levels-- undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma.

The candidates must be aware about the application process and date of registration of pharmacy entrance exams as well.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, commonly known as GPAT is conducted for granting M Pharma or its equivalent courses admission, across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam of GPAT in computer based test (CBT) mode. It is an annual exam after which the participating institutes release their individual GPAT cut-off list.

GPAT 2021 was conducted on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 31.

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences or RUHS Pharmacy

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Pharmacy commonly known as RUHS Pharmacy is conducted for granting admissions to BPharm and DPharm courses respectively. RUHS Pharmacy is conducted for granting admission to B Pharm and D Pharm courses offered across participating institutes which are affiliated to the university. The BPharma candidates must have Class 12 degree and certificate in PCB subjects and DPharma candidates must have BPharma or equivalent degree.

RUHS Pharmacy 2021 dates are expected to be announced soon.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Joint Entrance Exam or NIPER JEE

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Joint Entrance Examination, commonly known as NIPER JEE is conducted for granting admissions to Masters in Pharmacy (M.Pharm) and Ph.D. programs in pharmacy.

Through the NIPER JEE entrance exam, admission to 820 seats will be granted in Masters in Pharmacy (M.Pharm), Masters of Science (MS Pharm), Masters of Technology (M.Tech Pharm), and Ph. D courses in NIPER institutes located in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Raebareli, and SAS Nagar.

The dates for NIPER 2021 have not been released yet.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies or NMIMS NPAT

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, commonly known as NMIMS,conducts NPAT for admissions to B.Pharm + MBA (Pharmacy Tech). On the basis of NMIMS NPAT entrance test admission will be granted into NPAT institutes offered or located in Mumbai, Shipur and Hyderabad.

Chhattisgarh Pre-Pharmacy Test or CG PPHT

Chhattisgarh Pre-Pharmacy Test, commonly known as CG PPHT, is conducted for granting admission to Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma) and Doctor of Pharmacy (DPharma). On the basis of entrance exams, admission will be offered in various pharmacy colleges located in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET Pharmacy

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET, is the common entrance test conducted for granting pharmacy admission. The entrance exam of TS EAMCET for pharmacy will be conducted in computer-based mode.

This year TS PGECET held for admission to ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and PharmD programmes will be conducted from June 20. TS PGECET is administered by Osmania University.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET Pharmacy

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test is commonly known as AP EAMCET. The common entrance test is conducted for granting pharmacy admission to B Pharm and Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) courses. AP EAMCET Pharmacy exam is a computer-based test of three hours duration.

AP EAMCET 2021 will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in online mode.