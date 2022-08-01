List Of New UG, PG Programmes Launched By IITs This Year

List Of New UG, PG Programmes Launched By IITs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) across the country have launched many undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes this year. These courses seeks to help in development and innovation of new technologies and profession among the students. The courses have been launched with the aim to cater the industrial and social requirements in the country in the present era. Some significant programmes including BS in Data Science and Applications, MBA in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, MTech and PhD in Health Sciences and Technology have been launched by these IITs for the academic year 2022-23.

Here is a list of some of the newly launched programmes by the IITs. Students can go through the details and apply for the desired courses accordingly.

New Programmes At IIT Guwahati

The IIT Guwahati has launched 'Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology' this year. The new school will offer MTech and PhD programmes in Health Sciences and Technology. The programme aims to boost cutting-edge research in therapeutics, diagnostics, stem cells, public health, and health data analytics. The first batch of 20 MTech students in the stream of Biomedical Science and Engineering will be admitted through GATE 2022.

IIT Jodhpur New Courses This Year

MTech Programme In Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality

IIT Jodhpur has introduced a new MTech programme in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) from the academic session 2022-23. The MTech programme in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) will conduct as a part-time online course for working professionals. IIT Jodhpur in a statement said: "Constitute an entirely new computing paradigm that is finding its way into applications for Healthcare, Education, Defence, Marketing, Retail, Engineering, Gaming and Entertainment, Industries and Manufacturing."

Master, Master PhD, and PhD Programmes In Medical Technologies

Moreover, the IIT and AIIMS Jodhpur collaborated to launch Master, Master-PhD, and PhD programmes in medical technologies (MedTech). The MedTech programme aims to provide opportunities for medical professionals and engineers to learn and share knowledge under a trans-disciplinary academic umbrella. The programme is designed to cater to the emerging needs of innovation in healthcare technologies.

IIT Hyderabad New Certificate Programme

IIT Hyderabad has launched a 12 month certificate programme on "Future Wireless Communication" for the academic session 2022-23. The course curriculum contains four modules including -- Data handling and Hardware Programming, Signal Processing and related hardware, Communication Engineering and Standards, and Hands on training on 5G/6G project. The course is divided into four modules with an option to exit after any module with a certificate.

IIT Mandi New Postgraduate Programmes

MBA Programme In Data Science And Artificial Intelligence

IIT Mandi has launched a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The MBA in Data Science and AI is open to undergraduate students of all backgrounds who have studied mathematics at the plus two level. The programme differs from other technology-oriented programmes like BTech, MTech and MS. The programme aims to prepare future-ready business leaders equipped with technological and management knowledge.

MTech Programme In Electric Transportation

IIT Mandi has also launched a MTech programme in Electric Transportation. The first batch of the two-year IIT Mandi’s new MTech programme will commence in August 2022. Students will get to learn both the conceptual and practical knowledge related to the electric transport industry through this programme.

New Programme At IIT Madras

IIT Madras has recently announced that its Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Programming and Data Science will now have an option for a four-year BS Degree in Data Science and Applications. As part of the BSc level, students can do an 8-month apprenticeship or a project with companies or research institutes, the IIT Madras said in a release. This programme is designed to offer students multiple entry and exit options where the learner can earn a certificate, diploma or degree. Students are not required to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to take admission in this programme. Students who are currently in Class 12 can apply and secure admission to the programme.