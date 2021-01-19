List Of MBA Entrance Exams To Opt For Other Than CAT

The MBA entrance examination is a gateway for the candidates seeking entry into the domain of management. For the candidates who aspire to get admission in the Indian B-schools, the question that bothers is about the important MBA exams for which they should appear. Provided that there are several B-schools in every state of India, candidates are advised to take a look at the list of MBA entrance exams such as IIFT, TISSNET, CMAT, MAT, and NMAT by GMAC.

Upcoming MBA Entrance Exams 2021

Exam Name Exam Date IIFT 2021 January 24, 2021 TISSNET 2021 February 20, 2021 CMAT 2021 February 22, February 27, 2021 NMAT by GMAC ( Additional window exam delivery) February 2 to February 8, 2021 MAT 2021 ( February) CBT- February 20, 2021 PBT- March 06, 2021





1. IIFT 2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) exam on January 24, 2021, as a computer-based test. The duration of the IIFT entrance exam is two hours. IIFT offers admissions to candidates in MBA (International Business) programme offered at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campuses. This year there are 258 seats in IIFT Delhi campus and 253 seats in IIFT Kolkata campus.

2. TISSNET 2021

TISSNET is a national level MBA entrance test conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences for admission to various postgraduate (PG) courses. One of the most famous courses opted by MBA aspirants is MA in HRM & LR (Human Resources Management and Labour Relations). TISSNET MBA exam date is February 20, 2021. Candidates can fill the TISSNET application form till January 25, 2021. TISSNET MBA will be conducted in an online mode. The MA programme offered at TISS is at par with the top management colleges in India.

3. CMAT 2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021) on February 22 and February 27. Candidates can register online for the same till January 22, 2021. CMAT is the entrance exam conducted for admission to MBA/PGDM 2021-23 in the AICTE approved management institutes in India. CMAT 2021 exam offers MBA admission opportunities in more than 1000 MBA colleges in India. As many as 74,672 candidates appeared for the CMAT test in 2020.

4. NMAT By GMAC

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is the conducting authority for NMAT 2021. The additional registration for NMAT exam will open on January 18 and the last date to fill NMAT application form is January 31, 2021. NMAT exam delivery will start from February 2 to February 8, 2021. NMAT by GMAC 2021 is a national-level MBA entrance test conducted for admission to NMIMS University and other reputed B-Schools in India. NMAT 2021 exam is a candidate friendly exam which is designed keeping in mind the convenience of the test takers. Candidates are allowed to choose their preferred date during the testing window as well as self-schedule the test, appointment date, time and venue based on the availability of seats at each test centre.

5. MAT 2021

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is conducted by All India Management Association (AIMA) for admission to MBA/PGDM courses. MAT 2021 exam dates are out. In addition to CBT and PBT mode, MAT test will also be conducted in an IBT mode, that is a home-proctored internet-based test, keeping in regard the COVID-19 situation. MAT CBT exam will be conducted on February 20 and PBT exam will be held on March 6, 2021. MAT exam is conducted four times in a year – February, May, September and December. Candidates who qualify the MAT 2021 exam will be eligible for admissions to over 800 B-schools in India.