List Of Law Entrance Exams For Further Studies After Class 12

Check the law entrance exams for further studies after Class 12

Law as a career is an attractive and lucrative option these days. And, if you are a law aspiring student, it is very important for you to explore the best available option for legal education in India. In most cases, the admissions to 5-year integrated LLB or 3-year LLB programmes are offered based on the law entrance exams.

Update: Applications Open for UPES LL.B. (5 Years integrated programme) Apply Here SRM School of Law BA/B.Com LLB programme APPLY Now



Now, the question arises as to which entrance exam to appear. For example, those seeking admission to National Law Universities will have to appear in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). However, if you are planning to secure a seat in NLU Delhi, CLAT wouldn’t be the right choice as the university doesn’t accept CLAT scores. Similarly, for private law colleges, you have the choices like Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT) and Law School Admission Test India (LSAT India).

Common Law Admission Test or CLAT

When it comes to legal education in India, the national law universities (NLUs) are undoubtedly the most popular among the student fraternity. At present, most NLUs offer admissions through a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) which is conducted every year in May-June. If you want to pursue a 5-year integrated LLB from top NLUs, then clearing CLAT 2021 is the goal you should aim for.

There are 22 national law universities that are participating in CLAT 2021. You can also use the CLAT scores for admission to many other law schools that will sign MoUs with NLU Consortium for using CLAT scores in their admission process.

Also Read: CLAT 2021: Final Decision On Law Entrance Exam Expected Soon

National Law University Delhi’s AILET

As per the NIRF ranking of law schools 2020, NLU Delhi is the second-best law school in the country. And, if you want to study law here, clearing the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is a must. The university offers a 5-year BA LLB programme at the undergraduate level. The entrance exam, AILET 2021, is scheduled to be held on June 20 in offline mode. You can apply for AILET by filling the application form at the official website of the university. The last date to submit the application is May 5, 2021.

Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test or SLAT

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) conducts a common law entrance examination, SLAT, for admission to its four law schools. If you want to study a 5-year integrated BA LLB or BBA LLB course from a good private law school, then you must not miss appearing in SLAT considering that Symbiosis Law School Pune is the only private law school in NIRF 2020 list of top 10 law schools. SLAT 2021 will be conducted on June 27, 2021.

MH CET Law 2021

Maharashtra organizes India's biggest state-level law entrance exam - MH CET. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to 5-year LLB and 3-year LLB programmes offered by the law colleges and universities in India. The good thing about MH CET law 2021 is that there are a good number of seats in both 5-year LLB and 3-year LLB programmes and students from all over the country can appear in the test. MH CET law paves the way to some of the top law colleges of Maharashtra such as Government Law College Mumbai, University of Mumbai Law Academy and others. The application form of MH CET law is yet to be released.

BHU UET For BA LLB

Banaras Hindu University offers a 5-year integrated LLB programme through an entrance test popularly known as BLAT. You can appear in the BLAT 2021 by filling the application form which is likely to be released soon at bhuonline.in. The university conducts BLAT in both online and offline mode across the country.

LSAT India 2021

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) administers LSAT India every year. It is the Indian variant of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) which is conducted in the United States and some other countries. LSAT India has become a common admission test for many private law colleges and universities. It is being conducted in online, remote proctored mode to dodge the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who want to appear in the admission test from their home would like to take LSAT India which is scheduled to be held from May 29, 2021. The test is conducted for admission to 5-year integrated LLB, 3-year LLB and LLM programmes offered by the participating law schools.