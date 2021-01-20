  • Home
  • Education
  • List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main

List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main

Although Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is an obvious choice for several engineering aspirants, other state eligibility tests and university entrance tests including WBJEE, VITEEE and SRMJEE can also be applied by the engineering aspirants.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 20, 2021 6:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

What's Different In Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE Main, JEE Advanced) Format This Year
JEE Main 2021: Subject-Wise Tips To Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exam
JEE Main 2021: Education Ministry Removes 75% Eligibility Criteria
JEE Main, NEET Syllabus To Remain Unchanged This Year
JEE Main 2021: Study Material To Prepare For Entrance Exam
JEE Main 2021 Registration Date Extended Till January 23
List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main
List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main
New Delhi:

Aspirants seeking a career in Engineering must qualify the engineering entrance exam held for admission to the undergraduate courses. Although Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is an obvious choice for several engineering aspirants, other state eligibility tests and university entrance tests including WBJEE, VITEEE and SRMJEE can also be applied by the engineering aspirants. To take the engineering entrance tests and get admitted to the engineering programmes, candidates have to apply online before the registration window closes.

Also Read
What's Different In Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE Main, JEE Advanced) Format This Year
JEE Main, NEET Syllabus To Remain Unchanged This Year

Here’s a list of engineering entrance tests and their application deadlines --

  • MHT CET: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is held for admission to engineering programmes at MHT CET participating institutions. The state CET Cell Maharashtra will open the online MHT CET application window for the PCM and PCB group soon.
  • VITEEE: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) held for admission to the undergraduate engineering programmes at VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. Aspirants seeking admission to the VITs can fill the VITEEE 2021 application form till March 30, 2021.
  • COMEDK UGET: Candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses in the colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E can use the scores obtained in COMEDK UGET.
  • SRMJEE: Students seeking admission to BTech programmes through SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination can fill the SRMJEE 2021 application form up to March 31, 2021.
  • WBJEE: The application window for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam will open shortly. Candidates of West Bengal can apply online once the WBJEE application starts.
Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced date JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WayCool Foods, IIT Hyderabad Sign MoU To Develop Antimicrobial Food Packaging
WayCool Foods, IIT Hyderabad Sign MoU To Develop Antimicrobial Food Packaging
Prime Minister To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University
Prime Minister To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Education Ministry To Organise Video Contest For Students
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Education Ministry To Organise Video Contest For Students
Haryana: Schools To Reopen For Classes 6 to 8 From February First Week
Haryana: Schools To Reopen For Classes 6 to 8 From February First Week
CEED 2021: IIT Bombay To Release Answer Key Tomorrow
CEED 2021: IIT Bombay To Release Answer Key Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................