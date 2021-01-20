List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main
Although Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is an obvious choice for several engineering aspirants, other state eligibility tests and university entrance tests including WBJEE, VITEEE and SRMJEE can also be applied by the engineering aspirants.
Here’s a list of engineering entrance tests and their application deadlines --
- MHT CET: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is held for admission to engineering programmes at MHT CET participating institutions. The state CET Cell Maharashtra will open the online MHT CET application window for the PCM and PCB group soon.
- VITEEE: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) held for admission to the undergraduate engineering programmes at VITs in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. Aspirants seeking admission to the VITs can fill the VITEEE 2021 application form till March 30, 2021.
- COMEDK UGET: Candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses in the colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E can use the scores obtained in COMEDK UGET.
- SRMJEE: Students seeking admission to BTech programmes through SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination can fill the SRMJEE 2021 application form up to March 31, 2021.
- WBJEE: The application window for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam will open shortly. Candidates of West Bengal can apply online once the WBJEE application starts.