List of Engineering Entrance Exams Apart From JEE Main

Aspirants seeking a career in Engineering must qualify the engineering entrance exam held for admission to the undergraduate courses. Although Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is an obvious choice for several engineering aspirants, other state eligibility tests and university entrance tests including WBJEE, VITEEE and SRMJEE can also be applied by the engineering aspirants. To take the engineering entrance tests and get admitted to the engineering programmes, candidates have to apply online before the registration window closes.

Here’s a list of engineering entrance tests and their application deadlines --