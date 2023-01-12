  • Home
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Bars School Teachers From Travelling To Finland For Training: Manish Sisodia

The AAP government had accepted the proposal for training and sent it to Lieutenant Governor who rejected it saying that the training can be done in the country itself.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 12, 2023 6:44 pm IST | Source: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that the lieutenant governor has barred the school teachers from travelling to Finland for their training. Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, claimed that the AAP government had accepted the proposal for training and sent it to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena who "rejected" it saying the training can be done in the country itself.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG office on the allegations. "The LG has prohibited Delhi government school teachers to travel to Finland for training. The government had accepted the proposal for training of 30 teachers and sent it to the LG. He said that the training can be done in the country itself," Mr Sisodia said.

Also Read || Lack Of Space A Hindrance In Opening More 'Specialised Excellence' Schools: Manish Sisodia

He alleged that the LG has overturned the decision taken by the chief minister and education minister in the interest of the children, by "unconstitutionally" taking over the services department. "The national and international training received by the Delhi government school teachers contributed a lot to improve Delhi's education system. The LG overturned the decision taken by the chief minister and education minister in the interest of the children by unconstitutionally taking over the services department," he said.

Lashing out at the LG, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it is unfair to stop the teachers from going abroad for training. "We have been sending teachers of Delhi government schools abroad for training. It has contributed a lot in the education revolution in Delhi. It is not right to stop them from going abroad. It is alright that you (LG) stopped me from going abroad, but let the teachers go to Finland for training," Mr Kejriwal said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

