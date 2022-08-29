  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Schools: Lieutenant Governor Seeks Explanation For Decline In Enrolment, Rise In Absenteeism

Delhi Government Schools: Lieutenant Governor Seeks Explanation For Decline In Enrolment, Rise In Absenteeism

The letter came days after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena flagged a delay by the AAP dispensation in acting on a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report on the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 29, 2022 9:20 pm IST | Source: PTI
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Two-Thirds Of Delhi Government Schools Not Teaching Science In Class 11, 12: RTI
CBSE Directs Schools To Submit LOC Data, Complete Registrations For 2023 Board Exams On Time
Parents Now Make A Beeline For This Pune's Village School Which Was Once On The Verge Of Closure
Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School
Teachers' Day 2022: Andhra Pradesh Schools To Celebrate With Week-Long Edu Fest
Karnataka Readies To Implement By November NEP For Children Over 3 Years; Pilot Project In 20,000 Anganwadis
Delhi Government Schools: Lieutenant Governor Seeks Explanation For Decline In Enrolment, Rise In Absenteeism
LG seeks explanation for decline in enrolment, rise in absenteeism
New Delhi:

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office wrote to the Chief Secretary on Monday seeking explanation for the "decline in enrolment and rise in absenteeism" in government schools since 2014-15 despite an increase in expenditure on education. The letter came days after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena flagged a delay by the AAP dispensation in acting on a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report on the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

The LG office has cited data from the Economic Survey 2021–2022 of the Delhi government detailing decline in enrolment of students in its schools and significant absenteeism of students despite the expenditure on education sector increasing from Rs 6,145 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11,081 crore in 2019-20.

Even as the per student per annum expenditure incurred by the government increased from Rs 42,806 in 2015-16 to Rs 66,593 in 2019-20, the number of students enrolled in Delhi government schools declined from 15.42 lakh in 2014-15 to 15.19 lakh in 2019-20, according to the letter.

"Despite substantial increase in investment in the education sector by the state government both in absolute terms and as part of the total budget, it is seen that during the same period, the enrolment in Delhi government schools declined from 15.42 lakh in 2014-15 to 15.19 lakh in 2019-20," the letter read.

"The percentage of students attending classes in Delhi government schools has been declining and percentage of attendance was in range of 55-61 between 2016-17 and 2019-20 which indicates high absenteeism in the range of approximately 6 lakh children...," it added.

The LG office has sought an explanation on priority, saying the "anomaly" be examined in larger public interest. Earlier in the day, the BJP alleged that the AAP's education model is an "extortion" model and claimed the city government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools, ignoring the Central Public Works Department's guidelines.

Citing a CVC report sent to the Delhi government's vigilance department in 2020, the saffron party said the city government hiked the construction cost by Rs 326 crore, 53 per cent more than the original tender amount, without floating a new tender.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Government school
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Updates On NTA OMR Candidate Response Sheet, Direct Link
Live | NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Updates On NTA OMR Candidate Response Sheet, Direct Link
CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Last Day: Candidates Who Missed Exams Due To Technical Issues To Appear Tomorrow
CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Last Day: Candidates Who Missed Exams Due To Technical Issues To Appear Tomorrow
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Soon; List Of Websites To Download Scorecard
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Soon; List Of Websites To Download Scorecard
NEET PG Counselling Deferred, Likely To Be Held In Third Week Of September
NEET PG Counselling Deferred, Likely To Be Held In Third Week Of September
IGNOU Revamps Its MBA Programme To Meet Market Requirements
IGNOU Revamps Its MBA Programme To Meet Market Requirements
.......................... Advertisement ..........................