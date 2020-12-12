Minister Of Health And Family Welfare Attends LHMC’s 99th Convocation

The Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) held its convocation online this year today, on December 12. The convocation of LHMC, in its ninety-ninth edition, awarded degrees and medals online to the students graduating from the medical college this year. The virtual convocation was attended by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan. Apart from Dr Harsh Vardhan, the LHMC’s online convocation was also attended by the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Bhushan, and Director General Health Services Dr Sunil Kumar.

During the online LHMC 99th convocation, 197 undergraduate students, 129 postgraduate students and 7 post doctorates received their degrees today.

Lauding the medical college, Dr Harsh Vardhan said: “Medical education forms the apex of the health care pyramid. It is the quality of graduating doctors and specialists that will determine the quality of health care services in the country for generations to come.”

“Ensuring the highest standards of medical education is a top priority for this government,” he added.

During the online address, the Minister said: “Medicine is not just a profession but a vocation. You should never stop learning and should continuously keep upgrading your knowledge and skills. At the same time, it is important to show compassion while treating patients. Never forget your humanity, or that of your patients.”

Dr Vardhan further added: “I am sure, the students being conferred degrees here today will carry forward the legacy of their predecessors and make their own name in the field of medical sciences and make the institute proud. Provision of quality health care plays the most important role in the all round development, progress and prosperity of the country. You, the graduating medical students and postgraduates, have a crucial role to play in this – you have to do this with the utmost devotion, care and compassion. Today is not the end of your course of studies, but the beginning of the road ahead.”