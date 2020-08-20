LG Grants Age Relaxation For Appointment Of Special Educators In MCD Schools, Delhi High Court Informed

The Delhi High Court has been informed that the Lieutenant Governor has granted relaxation of age for the appointment of special educators in the municipal corporation schools. DSSSB told the court that as sought by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SCMD), the LG has also granted one-time relaxation of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) qualification to those who had obtained it after the cut-off date but before their appointment.

Besides, the LG has granted age relaxation of 10 years even if they may have become overage for the post of the special educator (primary). Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva granted a week’s time to DSSSB to file a status report on the issue and asked the counsel for SDMC to seek further instructions and file a status report. The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 28.

During the hearing advocate Avnish Ahlawat, appearing for Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), submitted that it has already finalised the result and forwarded the dossier to SDMC which is at liberty to proceed further in accordance with the result published by the board and the relaxation granted by the LG. Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for petitioner NGO Social Jurist, submitted that posts of special educators in Directorate of Education and Municipal Corporation of Delhi were first created 10 years ago pursuant to the high court’s September 16, 2009 decision.

But till date authorities have failed to fill up the vacancies, resulting in a denial of the right to education to thousands of children with disabilities, he said. The high court was hearing a contempt petition by the NGO against the Delhi government, DSSSB and MCDs to ensure zero teacher vacancy in schools here. The contempt petition was filed following orders of a division bench regarding the initiation of recruitment to fill up over 1,000 unfilled vacancies of special education teachers.