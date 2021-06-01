  • Home
A six-year-old Kashmiri girl said her classes begin at 10 am and continue till 2 pm.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 1, 2021 10:48 am IST

A six-year-old Kashmiri girl's complaint to PM Modi about long hours of online classes
New Delhi:

A six-year-old Kashmiri girl is unhappy over the long hours of her online classes and decided to raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The girl said her classes begin at 10 am and continue till 2 pm. “There is English, Mathematics, Urdu, EVS and then there is computer class”.

“So much of work is to be given to students of senior classes studying in Class 6, 7 and 10. Chotey bacho se itna kaam kyun rakhtey ho Modi Sahab (Why give so much homework to small kids, Modi Sahab),” asked the young girl in her video message, showing the stress she faces every day.

The ‘adorable’ complaint about online classes has drawn the attention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha compelling him to direct the School Education Department to come up with a policy within 48 hours to reduce the burden of homework on small kids.

“Very adorable complaint. Have directed the School Education Department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids,’’ Mr Sinha tweeted in response to a video clip of the girl.

“Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss,’’ the tweet from office of LG J&K added.

The video clip, which was posted on Twitter on May 20, has got over 5 lakh views and 16,000 likes. Approximately 3,500 users have retweeted the video and several others have reacted to her complaint saying her “cuteness level was more than the altitude of Himalayas.”

