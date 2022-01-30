  • Home
Letter Saying Odisha Colleges Will Reopen On Feb 10 Is Fake; Higher Education Department Warns Students

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 30, 2022 3:35 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Letter Saying Odisha Colleges Will Reopen On Feb 10 Is Fake: DHE
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Odisha Higher Education Department has warned students about a fake letter circulating in social media that claims colleges and universities in the state will reopen on February 10. The government has not taken any such decision yet, it said.

“A fake letter is circulating in social media purportedly conveying decision of Higher Education Department to reopen colleges and universities from 10th Feb’2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the state government,” DHE Odisha tweeted.

Colleges and universities were closed by the state government on January 10 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. This will be in effect till February 10. Nursing institutions and colleges and medical colleges, however, are allowed to open, the government order had said.

The authorities of colleges, universities and technical education institutions will have to take all appropriate measures for conducting online classes, it said.

All hostels in such academic institutions will also remain closed and the students will be advised to avoid staying in the hostels in the interest of their personal health, it added.

However, all ongoing offline examinations will be allowed to continue as per the schedule by complying with COVID-19 guidelines, it said.

Click here for more Education News

With inputs from PTI

Education News
