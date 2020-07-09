Let Us Leave Politics Out Of Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

The CBSE board had said yesterday that the syllabus reduction move has been differently interpreted.

“Let us leave politics out of education and make our politics more educated,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has said today backing the government’s decision to drop chapters like Democratic Rights, Food Security in India, Federalism, Citizenship and Secularism from school syllabus to reduce the burden on students amid the coronavirus crisis. The government has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to reduce the school courses by 30% to make up for the academic loss caused due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been a lot of uninformed commentary on the exclusion of some topics from #CBSESyllabus. The problem with these comments is that they resort to sensationalism by connecting topics selectively to portray a false narrative," Mr Pokhriyal has said.

The exclusions are merely a one-time measure for exams, due to the #COVID19 pandemic, the Education Minister has said.

On removing chapters like nationalism, federalism the Education Minister has said, ‘while it is easy to misconstrue exclusion of 3-4 topics like nationalism, local government, federalism, etc. and build a concocted narrative, a wider perusal of different subjects will show that this exclusion is happening across subjects.’

He has tweeted about the excluded topics in Economics, Physics and Mathematics to elucidate how 30% course has been reduced throughout all the subjects. “This exercise has been carried out following the advice & recommendations of various experts and considering the suggestions received from educationists through our #SyllabusForStudents2020 campaign,” he has said.

On the deleted chapters he has said that these topics are included in the Alternative Academic Calendar released by NCERT and shall be discussed in the class room to the extent required to understand related topics and will bear no weightage only in the board exams.

Questions from these chapters will not be asked in board exams, however, schools have been asked to teach their students on these topics so that they do not miss the connection between different topics.

After the CBSE shared the list of reduced and deleted chapters, many sections of academicians alleged that the exercise is "ideologically" driven.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the CBSE should explain the rationale behind dropping certain chapters from the school curriculum, asserting that the board must have had "very strong" reasons behind the move.

