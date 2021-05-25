  • Home
  • Education
  • Kashmir To Start Radio Classes For School Students From Tomorrow

Kashmir To Start Radio Classes For School Students From Tomorrow

There is also a proposal to start tele-classes for the students of Classes 9 to 12 from June 1 through DD Kashmir and DD Gyan.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 25, 2021 8:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Teacher Of Noted CBSE School In Tamil Nadu Accused Of Sexual Harassment
CBSE's Annual Tele Counselling For Students, Parents Begins
Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Dismissed For Submitting Fake Education Documents
Punjab Government To Distribute Free School Uniforms To Over 13 Lakh Students: Minister
NCERT Responds To Criticism Of ‘Objectionable’ Language In Class 1 Hindi Textbook Poem
Sonia Gandhi Writes To PM, Seeks Free Education For Kids Orphaned Due To COVID-19
Kashmir To Start Radio Classes For School Students From Tomorrow
Kashmir to start radio classes from tomorrow
Srinagar:

The Department of School Education in Kashmir is starting lessons through radio for Classes 5-8 from Wednesday in the wake of the absence of physical classwork in schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

As per a statement issued by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, the radio classes will begin from May 26. The schedule for Class 8 shall be from 10 am to 10:30 am, for Class 7 from 11:30 am to 12 pm, for Class 6 from 12 pm to 12.30 pm and for Class 5 from 03:30 pm to 4 pm, the spokesman said.

The Director School Education, Kashmir has sought cooperation of all stakeholders for successful implementation of the programme in the better interests of the students, he said. The spokesman said there is a proposal to start tele-classes for Classes 9 to 12 from June 1 through DD Kashmir and DD Gyan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Kashmir Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
“Two Options Not Enough”: Manish Sisodia To Education Minister On Board Exams
“Two Options Not Enough”: Manish Sisodia To Education Minister On Board Exams
Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Class 12th Exams To Begin In July
Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Class 12th Exams To Begin In July
Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Schedule, Time Table Of CBSE, CISCE, State Boards
Live | Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Schedule, Time Table Of CBSE, CISCE, State Boards
Registration For Telangana Polytechnic Exam (TS POLYCET) Starts; Details Here
Registration For Telangana Polytechnic Exam (TS POLYCET) Starts; Details Here
JAM 2021 Eligibility Criteria Relaxed; Application Deadline Extended
JAM 2021 Eligibility Criteria Relaxed; Application Deadline Extended
.......................... Advertisement ..........................