  • Home
  • Education
  • Leh Allows Reopening Of Coaching Centres With 25% Capacity

Leh Allows Reopening Of Coaching Centres With 25% Capacity

The students/ teachers need to be vaccinated to attend the physical classes, and the institutes should follow the mandatory Covid-19 protocols

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 24, 2022 7:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Uttarakhand: Schools To Remain Closed For All Classes Till January 31
No Decision Over Reopening Of Schools In Haryana, Says Education Minister Kanwar Pal
Schools Reopen In Maharashtra; Government Hopes Students Will Enjoy Being Back To Classrooms
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Today For Classes 1-12; Parents’ Consent Must
West Bengal Government To Roll Out Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students
Rajasthan Government Committed To Provide Quality Education To All: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Leh Allows Reopening Of Coaching Centres With 25% Capacity
The students/ teachers need to be vaccinated to attend the physical classes
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

The tuition/ coaching centres in Leh has been allowed to reopen with 20 students (25 per cent) seating capacity. "Only the asymptomatic students/ teachers/ staff shall be allowed to attend the classes," read the order by Ladakh district administration. The coaching centres need to submit the details of students' name, address, parentage, other details to the district magistrate office within seven days from the date of reopening of coaching centres.

The students/ teachers need to be vaccinated to attend the physical classes, and the institutes should follow the mandatory Covid-19 protocols. "Ensure hand washing facilities, availability of key supplies like face masks, sanitiser, disinfectants, soaps, etc at the centres at all times," the order read.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration earlier issued fresh guidelines, including adoption of online classes up to college level, and optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings. As regards the education institutions, the order directed all colleges, schools, polytechnics, and coaching centres for civil services, engineering and NEET to adopt online medium of teaching.

“There shall be no in-person teaching. Educational institutions shall be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes only,” the order said, adding that the head of the institution must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are strictly followed.

- With PTI Inputs

Click here for more Education News
Coaching centre Jammu and Kashmir Schools Coaching centres
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
UCEED 2022 Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow: Website, Direct Link, How To Check
UCEED 2022 Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow: Website, Direct Link, How To Check
IIT Madras Study Suggests Ways To Boost Medicine Supply Deliveries In India
IIT Madras Study Suggests Ways To Boost Medicine Supply Deliveries In India
Uttarakhand: Schools To Remain Closed For All Classes Till January 31
Uttarakhand: Schools To Remain Closed For All Classes Till January 31
No Decision Over Reopening Of Schools In Haryana, Says Education Minister Kanwar Pal
No Decision Over Reopening Of Schools In Haryana, Says Education Minister Kanwar Pal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................