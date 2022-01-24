Leh Allows Reopening Of Coaching Centres With 25% Capacity

Image credit: PTI/ FILE The students/ teachers need to be vaccinated to attend the physical classes

The tuition/ coaching centres in Leh has been allowed to reopen with 20 students (25 per cent) seating capacity. "Only the asymptomatic students/ teachers/ staff shall be allowed to attend the classes," read the order by Ladakh district administration. The coaching centres need to submit the details of students' name, address, parentage, other details to the district magistrate office within seven days from the date of reopening of coaching centres.

The students/ teachers need to be vaccinated to attend the physical classes, and the institutes should follow the mandatory Covid-19 protocols. "Ensure hand washing facilities, availability of key supplies like face masks, sanitiser, disinfectants, soaps, etc at the centres at all times," the order read.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration earlier issued fresh guidelines, including adoption of online classes up to college level, and optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings. As regards the education institutions, the order directed all colleges, schools, polytechnics, and coaching centres for civil services, engineering and NEET to adopt online medium of teaching.

“There shall be no in-person teaching. Educational institutions shall be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes only,” the order said, adding that the head of the institution must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are strictly followed.

