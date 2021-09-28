Leaves Taken By Delhi Government School Guest Teachers Not To Be Counted As Working Days

  • Home
The duration of maternity or any other leave availed by guest teachers of Delhi government schools will not be taken into account while computing their working days, according to an official order.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 28, 2021 3:08 pm IST

New Delhi:

The duration of maternity or any other leave availed by guest teachers of Delhi government schools will not be taken into account while computing their working days, according to an official order. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said the clarification was issued in response to queries raised on various platforms regarding computation of working days for guest teachers working in Delhi government schools.

"If a guest teacher is on maternity leave or any other kind of leave, then the days spent on such leave will not be included while computing the working days of the guest teachers," the DoE order said.

"If a guest teacher is on any kind of official government duty such as election duty, BLO duty, COVID duty etc, then the days spent on such duty will be included while computing the working days of the guest teachers," it added.

The department further said that if a guest teacher is called for any official duty by the heads of their schools during summer and winter vacations, then those days will also be included in the work experience certificate.

Delhi Schools
