Learning During Lockdown: AICTE Instructs PGDM Institutions To Provide Library And Software Facilities

AICTE Tells PGDM Institutes To Provide Library And Software Facilities

The technical education regulator in the country, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), has instructed the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) institutes to make provision for library and software facilities to the students. This decision has been taken to ensure availability of “quality education” for the students if classes are held online and students of PGDM courses are attending the classes from home.

An AICTE statement issued said: “..to ensure quality education, it has been decided that all PGDM Institutions must provide all library and software facilities for students from their homes if online classes are being held.”

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions have shifted their normal face-to-face learning to online from the start of lockdown in March. In the recent Ministry of Home Affairs Unlock 3 guidelines, it said all educational institutions will continue to remain closed till August 31, 2020.

AICTE has also instructed the institutions affiliated to it to refund the fee of the students if the students have cancelled their admissions within stipulated time so that “commercialisation of education” is avoided.

The AICTE statement issued on August 10 said: “Ensuring safety precautions during the threat posed by COVID-19, would be fundamental responsibility of all citizens of India, during this hour of crisis. Likewise, Heads of Institutions have the onerous responsibility of safeguarding the health and associated interests of all stakeholders of their respective colleges/ institutions.”