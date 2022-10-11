  • Home
  • Education
  • Leading Academic From Aligarh Muslim University Wins Top UAE Award For Alternative Medicine

Leading Academic From Aligarh Muslim University Wins Top UAE Award For Alternative Medicine

A plant taxonomy expert, Professor Wazahat Husain has been conferred Lifetime Achievement Awards twice, once jointly by the UGC and the AYUSH ministry and then by the Wildlife Institute of India and the Department of Wildlife Sciences, AMU.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 3:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AMU Admission 2022: Application For Research Experience For Undergraduates Underway; Details Here
NMC Denies AMU's Request To Increase MBBS Seats; 'Discrepancies In Data Collected,' Says University
Aligarh Muslim University Starts Admission Process For Short-Term Certificate Courses
Aligarh Muslim University Inaugurates Special Gallery Showing Its Role In Freedom Movement
AMU Drops Works Of 2 Islamic Scholars From Syllabus Following Allegation Of 'Objectionable' Content
AMU Admission 2022: CUET Scores To Be Used To Admit Students To Undergraduate Courses
Leading Academic From Aligarh Muslim University Wins Top UAE Award For Alternative Medicine
AMU professor gets UAE award for Alternative Medicine
Dubai:

Professor Wazahat Husain, a leading academic from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has won an international award for Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine. Professor Husain, a retired chairman of the Department of Botany at the AMU, received the Second Sheikh Zayed International Award on Monday in an event organised by the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

The Foundation is a UAE-based non-governmental, non-profit organisation that invests in developing human capital to improve the quality of life, according to the Foundation's website. The award aims to give recognition to eminent academics and scientists of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM ) globally, and TCAM physicians from the UAE, for enhancing TCAM knowledge and practices, and contributing to improving the quality of life for humanity, it said.

A plant taxonomy expert, Mr Husain has been conferred Lifetime Achievement Awards twice, once jointly by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the AYUSH ministry and then by the Wildlife Institute of India and Department of Wildlife Sciences, AMU.

Speaking to PTI, Professor Husain said he was honoured to be representing AMU and India at the pinnacle of his academic career.

“Academics do not work for recognition, but when they come, they must be accepted with humility. I dedicate this award to my university and my country,” Professor Husain said.

According to WHO, traditional medicine is the sum total of the knowledge, skill, and practices specific to indigenous experiences and beliefs which are used in the maintenance of health, while alternative or complementary medicine refers to a broad set of healthcare practices that are not part of a country’s own tradition or conventional medicine and are not fully integrated into the dominant healthcare system.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar UGEAC 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 11
Bihar UGEAC 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Document Verification From October 11
Telangana CPGET 2022: Phase 1 Registration, Certificate Verification Date Extended
Telangana CPGET 2022: Phase 1 Registration, Certificate Verification Date Extended
IGNOU To Organise Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow; Details Here
IGNOU To Organise Campus Placement Drive Tomorrow; Details Here
IIMC Admission 2022: Counselling Registration, Choice Filling Window Open; Apply By October 16
IIMC Admission 2022: Counselling Registration, Choice Filling Window Open; Apply By October 16
President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Super Computer Facility At IIT Guwahati On October 13
President Droupadi Murmu To Inaugurate Super Computer Facility At IIT Guwahati On October 13
.......................... Advertisement ..........................