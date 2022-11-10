LDF Government Amends Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University Rules To Remove Governor As Its Chancellor

  • Home
The LDF government on Thursday amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove the Governor as its Chancellor, a position which would now be filled with an eminent person from the field of Art and Culture.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 9:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Thiruvananthapuram:

The LDF government on Thursday amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove the Governor as its Chancellor, a position which would now be filled with an eminent person from the field of Art and Culture. Suiting action to its words that it no longer wants Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the helm of universities in the state, the Pinarayi Vijayan headed dispensation issued an order amending the rules and regulations of the deemed university of Art and Culture.

Mr Khan is presently Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam according to its website. The move comes amidst the government's ongoing tussle with Khan over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice-Chancellors, in the state and its announcement that it will come out with an ordinance to replace him with eminent academicians at the helm of varsities in Kerala.

The amended rules of the deemed university also state that the governance system and management structure of the Kerala Kalamandalam shall be in accordance with the decision of the state government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

