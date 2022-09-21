LBS Rank List 2022 Released For BSc Nursing, Paramedical Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock The LBS rank list 2022 for the BSc Nursing and Paramedical programmes is released today, September 21,

LBS Rank List 2022: The Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Centre for Science and Technology has released the LBS rank list 2022 for the BSc Nursing and Paramedical programmes today, September 21, 2022. Candidates who had applied for admission can now check and download the provisional LBS rank list 2022 through the official website – lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will need their username and password to log in to the account and view the provisional rank list for the BSc Nursing and Paramedical programmes admission.

LBS Rank List 2022 for BSc Nursing and Paramedical Courses Direct Link

Candidates whose names are there in the rank list can take admission to the BSc Nursing, BSc Medical Laboratory Technology, BSc Perfusion Technology, BSc Radiological Technology, BSc Optometry, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, Bachelor of Cardio Vascular Technology, Bachelor of Dialysis Technology, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy programmes. The centre has also introduced three new courses namely Bachelor of Medical Imaging Technology, Bachelor of Radio Therapy Technology and Bachelor of Neuro Technology.

LBS Provisional Rank List 2022: Steps To Check