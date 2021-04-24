Law School Admission Test (LSAT) Rescheduled To May 29; Registration Will Close On May 14

Image credit: Shutterstock LSAT India exam date has been rescheduled

Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India has been rescheduled. The admission test will be held in multiple days and will be conducted in several slots from May 29. The registration for LSAT 2021 will now close on May 14. Candidates can register for LSAT on the official website, discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test.

“In response to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations, LSAC Global is announcing that the June administration of the 2021 LSAT—India will be delivered over multiple days and slots starting 29 May 2021,” an official statement read.

The Council further said: “Due to uncertainty of the date for the Board exams, which will not be announced until at least June 1, LSAC Global felt it was unfair for the current class of law school aspirants to have to put their exam preparations on hold. Most importantly, the date change assures students that the exam will not fall on concurrent dates, giving students the flexibility to adequately prepare for both examinations.”

The admission test will be held online as a remote-proctored test. Applicants can prepare for the test using free materials from the Discover Law website (discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test). They can also prepare with LSAC LawPrep, which is available on the official website. LSAT India scores are used by many law colleges in India as the entrance exam for admission to their law programmes.

Earlier, the council postponed the May attempt of LSAT 2021 to June in view of CBSE board exams.