Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India Registration For March Session Ends On March 14

Earlier, the council postponed the May attempt of LSAT 2021 to June in view of CBSE board exams. The March 25 attempt is for those candidates who want to take the test before their board exams.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 11, 2021 12:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

LSAT India 2021 (March) Registration Ends On March 14
New Delhi:

Registration for the March 25 administration of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2021 will end on March 14. Candidates can register for the exam on the official website, discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test.

After the end of the registration window, candidates will receive instructions on how to take the exam, Law School Admission Council said. The entrance exam will be held online as a remote-proctored test.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, the LSAT India will be administered through an online test delivery system utilizing artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of the test,” the council said.

Earlier, the council postponed the May attempt of LSAT 2021 to June in view of CBSE board exams. The March 25 attempt is for those candidates who want to take the test before their board exams.

Candidates have the option to sit for both the exams. In case of such candidates, their best score in the two exams will be used for admission.

“Aspirants who choose this option can take the test in March and can use these scores for their law college application. Aspirants can also re-test in June administration of LSAT India, which will take place during the week of June 14, and have their best score reported for their preferred college for admissions. The registration for the June administration will close on June 4, 2021,” an official statement said.

LSAT India scores are used by many law colleges in India as the entrance exam for admission to their law programmes. The list of colleges accepting LSAT India scores accessed at https://www.discoverlaw.in/associated-law-college.

Applicants can prepare for the test using free materials from the Discover Law website (discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test). They can also prepare with LSAC LawPrep, which is available on the official website.

