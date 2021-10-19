Law School Admission Test, LSAT India 2022, In January, May; Registration Begins

Registrations for the LSAT-India 2022 started on October 18 (representational)

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will administer the Law School Admission Test, or LSAT-India 2022, online in two cycles. The first test will be conducted on January 15 and the second test will be conducted over a five-day period, starting on May 9. Students can appear in the exam from their homes.

“The administration of LSAT-India test in January would help aspirants prepare for the exam in depth, as there would be no burden of other exams. With two opportunities to score well in the LSAT-India 2022, aspirants will be able to demonstrate their true ability to top colleges without worrying about other tests,” LSAC’s Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem said.

Students can register for the exam at discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test.

Students who register before December 15, 2021 will be eligible for the special early-bird fee of Rs 3,499 and students who register on or after December 15 will have to pay the standard fee of Rs 3,799, the LASC said.

LSAT-India is used by many law schools in the country for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions. Aspirants can visit DiscoverLaw.in to find the list of institutions that use the entrance exam.

“After the closure of registration period, candidates will receive scheduling details and instructions on how to take the online test to ensure a seamless experience. LSAC will provide additional information about the online LSAT-India in the weeks ahead,” an official statement said.

Applicants can prepare for the exam using the test material available at discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test.