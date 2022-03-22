Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2022) Rescheduled, Check Revised Exam Dates

Image credit: shutterstock.com LSAT 2022 will now be held from June 22

LSAT 2022: The Law School Admission Council has rescheduled the dates for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT 2022), that was scheduled to be held from May 9. LSAT 2022 will now be conducted over multiple days and slots starting June 22. The decision has been taken in response to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 examinations.

"Due to the recent announcement of CBSE Term 2 exams for class 12th students, LSAC has taken the decision to make sure that exams will not fall in concurrent dates. LSAC is also ensuring that LSAT—India is not clashing with other national level law entrance tests like CLAT and AILET. This would give students the flexibility to adequately prepare for all examinations," LSAC release mentioned.

The application process for LSAT 2022 will now be closed on June 8. Candidates can register for LSAT on the official website, discoverlaw.in.

The admission test will be held online as a remote-proctored test. "Due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, LSAT—India has been administered through an online test delivery system utilizing artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test. This format enables students to do the exam from the safety of their homes as well as continue with their law school entrance processes without interruption," the release read.

LSAT—India is being used by many top law colleges in India as the entrance exam for securing admission to their law programs. The students can apply to the top law schools through the scores.