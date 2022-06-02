  • Home
Law Ministry Department Invites Applications For Internships

The Department of Legal Affairs in the Union Law Ministry invited applications from law students for a month-long internship programme.

Updated: Jun 2, 2022 4:14 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Department of Legal Affairs in the Union Law Ministry invited applications from law students on Wednesday for a month-long internship programme. According to an official statement, the purpose of the said programme is to acquaint law students with the workings of the Department of Legal Affairs by training them in research and referencing work, tendering legal advice in various specialised fields of law such as constitutional and administrative law, finance law, infrastructure law, economic law, labour law, conveyancing, arbitration and contract law.

In a tweet, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said it is a great opportunity to work at the Department of Legal Affairs, as it introduces internships for law students at its offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai.

"I recommend young talent to apply for this internship at https://legalaffairs.gov.in/internship," Mr Rijiju said.

The applicants must be Indians pursuing their studies in the second and the third year of the three-year degree course, and in their third to fifth year of the five-year degree course, or students who have completed their LLB course from any recognised college, law school or university.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Internship

