Delhi University Vice-Chancellor says that the year 2022 was full of achievements for DU

Addressing the students and professors of Delhi University on the first day of 2023 today, January 2, Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh shared the achievements made by the university in 2022. The Vice-Chancellor in his address said that the university has completed 100 years of its establishment in 2022. In addition to the launch of new academic programmes in 2022, Professor Singh said that the university has also signed 18 agreements with foreign universities.

The H-index of the university, Professor Singh said, has increased from 230-250. There has been an increase of nine per cent in research papers in the Scopus index journal, the Vice-Chancellor said.

The Vice-Chancellor also said that five-year LLB, Competency Enhancement Scheme, Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme, MBA (Business Analytics), and MBA, BBA, BMS, BLIS, and MLIS in SOL and many new courses in Medicine including MSc (Respiratory Therapy), DM (Medical Gastroenterology), MDS, DM, and MD have been introduced.

As many as 5,398 teachers have been promoted by the university and new recruitments of 838 teachers and 249 non-teaching personnel were also done in the last year, the Vice-Chancellor said in the address.

Looking forward to 2023, the Vice Chancellor said that in the new year, Rs 330 crore for the new building of IOE, Rs 289.61 crore for the IOE hostel, Rs 87 crore for the construction of the computer center and Rs 110 crore for the expansion of the library will be spent.

In this series, the Vice-Chancellor added, Rs 195 crore for the Faculty of Technology, Rs 201 crore for the construction of two new academic blocks of Delhi School of Economics, Rs 161 crore for the construction of a new girls hostel in Dhaka, Rs 226 crore for the construction of university campus in Surajmal Vihar and the construction of educational block in Dwarka with Rs 95 crores is also expected to start in addition to many new construction works between March and June 2023. The Vice-Chancellor said that the renovation and value-addition works at various places across the university will also be completed this year for a cost of Rs 29.4 crore.