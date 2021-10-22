  • Home
With the reopening of NEET phase 2 registration, medical aspirants can now expect the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after October 26. The NEET phase 2 registration last date 2021 is October 26.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 22, 2021 5:49 pm IST

Update on NEET UG result after October 26
New Delhi:

With the reopening of NEET phase 2 registration, medical aspirants can now expect the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after October 26. NTA, however, has not yet announced the NEET result 2021 date and time. The NEET phase 2 registration last date 2021 is October 26.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is opening the window for filling up of Second set of Information correction/modification of the particulars of the Application Form for NEET (UG)," an NTA statement issued on Thursday, October 21 said.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has directed the NEET UG administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the NEET afresh for two aspirants as they had been handed question papers and answer sheets with incorrect serial numbers. The order was passed by the High Court on Wednesday on a petition filed by the two students through advocate Pooja Thorat.

The results of these two students will be declared within two weeks of the exam, High Court said.

Before declaring the NEET UG result, NEET final answer key along with the responses of the candidates will be released.

If candidates fail to complete NEET 2021 second phase, the candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET UG 2021 result will not be declared for that particular candidate.

During the NEET Phase 2 application, the following details have to be submitted --

  • Place of residence

  • Mode of preparation

  • Educational details of Class 10th and Class 11th including year of passing, place of schooling and marks obtained

