Latest Updates On CBSE Class 12, Maharashtra HSC Result, Marking Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce next week the method that it will use to prepare the results of Class 12 students. The board, on June 1 cancelled Class 12 board exams. The Maharashtra government had also cancelled HSC board exams on June 2. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad recently said the board has been allowed to declare ‘all pass’ and a promotion criteria that will use students’ performance in internal assessments will be announced soon.

“Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std XIIth students based on internal assessments. All students will pass based on an internal assessment. The criteria for internal evaluation will be announced by the State Board soon,” Ms Gaikwad said on June 11.

The CBSE on June 7 asked schools to complete pending practicals and internal assessments of Class 12 students online and submit marks by June 28. This suggests results for Class 12 students may not come before July.

CBSE on June 4 formed a committee to set the promotion criteria and asked it to submit the report in ten days, which means tomorrow, June 14 is the deadline for submitting the report. Board secretary Anurag Tripathi on June 2 said it will take the board around two weeks to fix the evaluation method.

Along with the evaluation method, the CBSE is likely to announce a timeline of the evaluation process and a tentative result date.

The CBSE might be working on two methods to promote Class 12 students, according to sources. The first is assessment of students using their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams, and Class 12 internal exams, and second, considering the Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

Recently, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and suggested that Class 12 results can be tabulated taking into account the marks scored during Class 10, 11 and pre-board exams.

"Since most of the theory subjects have exams of 70 marks each, the result can be calculated as follows -- 30 marks weightage for pre-board exams and 20 marks each for class 11 and 10 exams. Remaining 30 marks can be for practical exams," Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said in the letter to the Union Education Minister.