Last Minute Revision Tips To Ace GATE 2021

It’s that time of the year again. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) from tomorrow onwards-- February 6, 7, 13 and 14 in an online mode. A day before the examination, one should focus on how to retain what has been already studied.

Here's a comprehensive list of last-minute revision tips that will help you reduce stress and ace your exam.

Focus On Most Important Topics First

During revision, one should pay attention to the most difficult topics first. In terms of examination preparation, this could imply identifying topics in particular that are the most difficult ones and focusing on them first. As you make progress and take action to revise the most difficult bits and pieces of a subject, you will feel much more prepared.

Avoid Scrolling On Social Media Platforms

Do not divert your focus. Refrain from scrolling on Instagram and Facebook as it will prevent you from getting in a productive study flow. Also, avoid random trips to the kitchen if you are not hungry. Try to finish the study sessions based on the time table you’ve prepared and then take your break.

Use Smart Study Techniques

Traditional methods of studying like highlighting and making notes don’t help a night before the examination is set to begin. Try to retrieve information from your brain through active practice. Some examples include solving past question papers, asking questions to yourself and answering them, doing essay questions, making diagrams and more.

Test Yourself

Instead of rereading a chapter in a passive way, try testing yourself over a period of time and review the necessary topics or chapter at regular intervals. You can also study for, for example, 25 minutes and rest for five. This can be repeated as many times as you want. You may also set a timer and stick to the schedule. This will keep you from exertion and anxiety.